Warriors vs. Celtics: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Wednesday

By Nick Schwartz
 5 days ago
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the premier game of the night on Wednesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Curry celebrated his 34th birthday on Monday by dropping 47 points on the Washington Wizards and leading the Warriors to victory.

Golden State now have a chance to complete a season sweep of the Celtics, after winning in Boston, 111-107, in December. That was against a struggling Celtics squad, but Boston has since morphed into one of the best teams in the league. Boston has won five of its last six.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Wednesday’s nationally televised Warriors-Celtics game.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Wednesday, March 16
  • Time: 7 p.m. PT
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Celtics at Warriors injury report

Celtics: Aaron Nesmith (right ankle sprain) is out.

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins (illness) is questionable. Andre Iguodala (low back tightness), Gary Payton II (left knee soreness) and James Wiseman (on assignment) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Boston Celtics

  • F Jayson Tatum
  • F Al Horford
  • C Robert Williams
  • G Jaylen Brown
  • G Marcus Smart

Golden State Warriors

  • F Draymond Green
  • F Otto Porter Jr.
  • C Kevon Looney
  • G Steph Curry
  • G Klay Thompson

