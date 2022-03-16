ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutritionist reveals the foods that help you sleep well and what to avoid

By Alison Barretta
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you nap throughout the day and never seem to have energy to really get going? Or is your sleep tracker telling you that you didn't get much quality sleep again last night? If so, it may be time to incorporate some foods that help you sleep into your daily meal...

iheart.com

If you are hungry before Bed, eat these foods

Someone asked a bunch of nutritionists to name the BEST foods to eat if you're hungry before bed. I was kind of hoping that "a full sleeve of Oreos" would make the list . . . it did not. But some of these options aren't bad. Here are their top five . . .
NUTRITION
shefinds

The Best Low-Fat Snack To Eat Before Bed For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians

You may have been advised in the past to avoid eating right before bed (since doing so can cause bloating and weight gain if done often), but if you are ever so hungry that you cannot sleep, it’s going to be more helpful than harmful to have a light snack to feel better. We checked in with health experts to learn more about a snack that can help you get a better night’s sleep if you ever find yourself in this situation. It is a low-fat, low-calorie choice to help work toward (rather than deter) your weight loss journey. Read on for pre-bed snacking tips (and remember to do it in moderation— just enough to satisfy your hunger cues). We checked in with registered dietitians Trista Best, RD, MPH, and Lauren Grey, RD, as well as registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, who provide their favorite tasty and light snack and explain why it won’t cause weight gain.
WEIGHT LOSS
MindBodyGreen

3 Simple Ways To Make Yourself Poop, According To Gut Health Experts

If you ask integrative gut health expert Vincent Pedre, M.D., a healthy person poops on average one to three times per day. Look: If pooping three times a day sounds unimaginable to you, you're not alone. But if pooping at least once every day also feels out of the question, you might be a little backed up.
HEALTH
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Salads—It Causes Indigestion!

A salad is widely considered to be the epitome of a healthy meal, and especially one to refer to if you frequently suffer indigestion from acidic foods. If you still find yourself experiencing dreadful bloating, heartburn, stomach aches or other negative effects tied to indigestion, it’s worth looking into what you consume every day and what might be a major culprit.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Wake Up With Less Dark Circles & Puffiness

Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, and can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness. We asked Dawn Del Russo, a beauty and lifestyle expert and founder of BellaDawn, what you should be adding to your nighttime routine to wake up with bright, clear under eyes.
LIFESTYLE
