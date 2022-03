The same old story for the Los Angeles Lakers happened again after they suffered yet another blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. The Lakers have been blown out in all three of their losses to the Timberwolves during the 2021-22 season and their recent loss followed the same formula where they went down big early and failed to make a comeback in the second half. The entire offense was completely off the mark, and defensively they had no answers for Karl Anthony-Towns and Anthony Edwards, who took turns torching them throughout the night.

NBA ・ 21 HOURS AGO