In an interview with Vogue, Bella Hadid spoke about her battles with mental health, even opening up about her plastic surgery. After years of public speculation, being accused of lip filler and eyelid lifts, Bella revealed she did receive a nose job at the age of 14. She revealed that it's a decision she regrets, as she believed she "would have grown out of it." "I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors," she said.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO