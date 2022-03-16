ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins Offer Unique 'Penguins Passport' Promotion

Cover picture for the articleOne Lucky Fan Will Win a Penguins Napa Valley Getaway Experience. This season's version of the popular 'Penguins Passport' promotion will see one lucky fan and three (3) guests win the exclusive opportunity of a Penguins Napa Valley Getaway to San Jose, CA for the 2022-23 Penguins Season. The...

Penguins and Red Wings Trade Could Provide Deadline Blockbuster

The NHL’s Trade Deadline is set for March 21 as the Pittsburgh Penguins are still trying to upgrade their forward group. Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings have made it known they’re open for business. Two teams heading in opposite directions with the Penguins gearing up for what could be another Stanley Cup playoff run, while the Red Wings are trying to piece together a foundation of talent for the future.
NHL Buzz: Kallgren makes first NHL start for Maple Leafs

Pettersson day to day for Canucks; Poehling out indefinitely for Canadiens. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Toronto Maple Leafs. Erik Kallgren is making his first NHL start for the Maple Leafs against the Dallas Stars (TSN4, BSSW,...
Penguins Power Play Failures, Saros Swipes Nashville Win 4-1

The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-16-9) were the best road team in the NHL, but missed chances and power play flubs gave way to grinding Nashville goals. Roman Josi had three assists to up his season total to 69 points, and Nashville beat the Penguins 4-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night.
Dan’s Daily: Claude Giroux Trade Imminent, Penguins Thorough Win

The NHL trade deadline went cold on Thursday as the shockwaves of the Wednesday night feeding frenzy made everyone re-adjust their prices and priorities. Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux played his 1000th and probably final game in orange and black. Giroux trade rumors intensified late Thursday night into the wee hours of the morning. And the Pittsburgh Penguins earned a dominating shootout win in St. Louis.
LA Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Colorado Avalanche:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Avalanche: 42 - 13 - 5 (89 pts) Kings: 33 - 20 - 8 (74 pts) The following players will not be active tonight due to injury: Mikey Anderson, Viktor Arvidsson, Andreas Athanasiou, Dustin Brown, Drew Doughty, Brendan Lemieux and Matt Roy.
Steve Byrne's Penguins Liners

Every time comedian and Penguins superfan Steve Byrne stops in on the DVE Morning Show, he always has a few new Pens player liners he'd love to hear on 105.9 The X during game broadcasts. Here's a collection of some of his finest. Listen below.
Ben Chiarot traded to Florida Panthers

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Wednesday that defenseman Ben Chiarot has been traded to the Florida Panthers in exchange for forward Tyler Smilanic, a 1st-round pick in 2023 and a 4th-round pick in 2022 previously acquired from the New York Rangers. The Canadiens will retain...
'IT'S A VERY COOL MILESTONE'

Mikael Backlund will play in his 804th career game tonight - becoming the franchise's all-time leader in games played among players drafted by the organization. We all have those old photos of ours that - as the kids all say - didn't age well. Even for a pro like Mikael...
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. SABRES

FLAMES (37-16-7) vs. SABRES (20-33-8) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (79) Goals - Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane (30) Sabres:. Points - Tage Thompson (44) Goals -...
UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders vs. Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (24-24-9) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (38-17-5) 7:00 PM ET | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. The New York Islanders look to extend their point streak to five games (3-0-1) as they take on New York Rangers on St. Patrick's Day this Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. The Islanders...
Red Wings sign Cross Hanas to entry-level contract

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed right wing Cross Hanas to a three-year entry-level contract. Hanas, 20, has skated in 53 games for the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks this season and ranks among the team leaders with 22 goals (4th), 48 assists (1st), 70 points (1st), six power-play goals (4th), a plus-24 rating (5th), 65 penalty minutes (2nd) and 179 shots on goal (5th). The 6-foot-1, 174-pound forward has appeared in 186 career games in four seasons with the Winterhawks, totaling 145 points (54-91-145), 167 penalty minutes and a plus-49 rating. While the 2020-21 WHL campaign was on hold, Hanas also skated in 27 games with the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League, logging 16 points (3-13-16) and 99 penalty minutes.
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans For St. Patrick's Day Game

VEGAS (March 16, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, March 16, plans for the team's game on St. Patrick's Day against the Florida Panthers. Vegas and Florida are scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. PT on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets are available here and the game is presented by Bridgestone.
Claude Giroux Plays 1000th Game in the National Hockey League

Philadelphia Flyers captain, Claude Giroux, took to the ice for his 1000th game in the National Hockey League, all of which have been with the Flyers, tonight vs. Nashville Predators at Wells Fargo Center. He becomes just the second player in franchise history to reach that mark and trails only...
Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce EmpowerHER Grant Finalists

Three Western Pennsylvania woman-owned businesses have been named finalists in the L.I.F.T. EmpowerHER Grant contest, presented in partnership by the Pittsburgh Penguins and 84 Lumber. Fan voting is now underway here and runs through March 25. The winner will be solely determined by public votes and the winning company will...
Vegas Golden Knights Sign Defenseman Derrick Pouliot to One-Year Contract

VEGAS (March 17, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, March 17, that the team has signed defenseman Derrick Pouliot to a one-year contract. Pouliot, who will wear number 51, has appeared in 202 career National Hockey League games, and has posted 48 points (8 G,...
PREVIEW: Blue Jackets host Capitals in St. Patrick's Day game

BLUE JACKETS (31-27-3) vs. CAPITALS (33-18-10) Thursday, 7 p.m. ET, Nationwide Arena. TV: Bally Sports Ohio, ESPN+ (outer markets) Radio: Blue Jackets radio network (97.1 The Fan flagship station) All season long, the Blue Jackets have been the comeback kids of the NHL. The team's 21 wins when trailing in...
Capitals Recall Forward Mike Vecchione from Hershey

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Mike Vecchione from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Vecchione, 29, ranks second on Hershey this season with 36 points (12g, 24a) and leads the team with 24...
