The clock is ticking down to the NHL Trade Deadline, and the Vancouver Canucks sit five points out of the final wild card spot in the Western Conference. It’s becoming more clear that they will likely be moving on from some players instead of bringing them in. While some of the bigger names who were rumoured to be dealt like J.T. Miller are seemingly off the market, guys such as Brock Boeser and Conor Garland are still getting interest, and there is still a chance other Canucks players get dealt, including their backup goaltender Jaroslav Halak.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO