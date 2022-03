It looks like there’s a brand new entry to compete in the super-fast aperture space for Micro Four Thirds! That’s very good news. Being announced today is the new Laowa Argus 25mm f0.95 MFT APO lens. Besides having an apochromatic design in the same vein of what Leica does, there are a few new things too. I’m positive Micro Four Thirds users are going to be super elated. But one also has to wonder how the new Laowa Argus 25mm f0.95 MFT APO will compare to the nearly-decade old Voigtlander 25mm f0.95 lens. So we’re breaking it down very quickly here.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO