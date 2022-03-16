ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kurt Zouma’s brother Yoan charged by RSPCA after ‘filming cat-kicking video’

By Claudia Aoraha
The US Sun
 5 days ago

KURT Zouma's brother has been charged by the RSPCA after allegedly filming the cat-kicking video.

Yoan Zouma, 23, is alleged to have filmed the clip of his footballer brother kicking the cat last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xc2Iz_0egrmcYG00
Yoan Zouma has been charged by the RSPCA, it was announced this afternoon Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vpmC3_0egrmcYG00
The Zoumas have been slammed after The Sun exclusively revealed the footage

Last month, it was announced Dagenham & Redbridge suspended Kurt Zouma's brother until the RSPCA completed their investigation into the sick cat kicking video.

West Ham ace Kurt was filmed kicking and slapping his cat in his £2million London mansion.

Yoan, who like Kurt also plays at centre-back, is said to have filmed the incident which he says he 'unreservedly’ apologises for.

National League club Dagenham & Redbridge confirmed that Yoan has now been charged by the RSPCA over the incident.

They said the defender would now be available to play for them after his period of suspension.

His football club announced today: "Dagenham & Redbridge FC note the decision of the RSPCA to charge Yoan Zouma under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

"Whilst Yoan continues to fully co-operate with the RSPCA, as this matter has now progressed further, Dagenham & Redbridge FC feel it is no longer appropriate for either Yoan or the Club to make any further statement.

"Dagenham & Redbridge FC maintain their position in that the Club continues to condemn all animal cruelty.

"Since the allegation, and whilst investigations were taking place, Dagenham & Redbridge FC took the decision that Yoan should not play football for the Club.

ZOUMA CHARGED

"Four weeks have now elapsed however since the incident, and the Club feels that any further suspension from the team would be detrimental to both the Club and Yoan.

"A decision has been made therefore for Yoan to be available to play.

"The Club reserves the right to take further action if deemed necessary after conclusion of the Court proceedings."

Kurt Zouma has continued to play for West Ham since the incident - but has been on the receiving end of booing, including from Hammers fans.

West Ham boss David Moyes said he understood the criticism he faced for continuing to select the France international, admitting what the player had done was "terrible".

His brother Kurt was fined £250,000 by West Ham for his role in the disturbing video.

Sponsors Adidas also cut ties with the France international.

The RSPCA has been contacted for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bRJY4_0egrmcYG00
Kurt's brother Yoan filmed the horrific video
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mpWuu_0egrmcYG00
West Ham United's Kurt Zouma was shamed following the video Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

