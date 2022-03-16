Bulls vs. Jazz: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Wednesday

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls hit the road to take on Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Bulls (41-26) are coming off a disappointing 112-103 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday, as the Kings essentially led from the opening tip and never looked back.

The Jazz (42-25) are coming off a 117-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night, as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday combined for 82 points.

How To Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Wednesday, March 16

Wednesday, March 16 Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: NBCS Chicago

Probable Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

F DeMar DeRozan

F Javonte Green

C Nikola Vucevic

G Zach LaVine

G Ayo Dosunmu

Utah Jazz