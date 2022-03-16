ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bulls vs. Jazz: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Wednesday

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tLurW_0egrlpog00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls hit the road to take on Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Bulls (41-26) are coming off a disappointing 112-103 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday, as the Kings essentially led from the opening tip and never looked back.

The Jazz (42-25) are coming off a 117-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night, as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday combined for 82 points.

List

How To Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Wednesday, March 16
  • Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS Chicago

Probable Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

  • F DeMar DeRozan
  • F Javonte Green
  • C Nikola Vucevic
  • G Zach LaVine
  • G Ayo Dosunmu

Utah Jazz

  • F Danuel House Jr.
  • F Royce O’Neale
  • C Rudy Gobert
  • G Donovan Mitchell
  • G Mike Conley

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names His Pick For The NBA Finals

The Phoenix Suns may have far and away the best record in the NBA, but Stephen A. Smith still isn’t picking them to win it all. On “First Take” today, Stephen A. said he doesn’t foresee any team being able to beat the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs now that they are fully healthy.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant fires back at Kyrie Irving criticisms over his COVID-19 vaccine stance

Kevin Durant came into the defense of his Brooklyn Nets teammate Kyrie Irving once again as the fiery guard continues to refuse getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Irving exploded for 60 points on Tuesday to lead the Nets to a 150-108 victory over the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. Of course the game only further highlighted Brooklyn’s need to have him available in all games, as Kyrie remains a part-time player because of his vaccination status.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Royce O'neale
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Said He Never Played For The Stats: “If I'd Play For The Stats I Would Have Never Retired In 1993 Or I'd Still Be Chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar All-Time Scoring Lead.”

Competitive as he was, Michael Jordan never paid much attention to the stats and always focused on winning games and collecting titles with the Chicago Bulls. Jordan was constantly trying to destroy his opponents, taking things personally on his way to winning six championships in eight years during the 90s.
NBA
NBC Sports

Smart defends himself after injuring Steph, kicking Klay

The Warriors were not too happy with Celtics' Marcus Smart after Wednesday’s 110-88 loss. On the same sequence in the second quarter, Smart managed to both roll up on Steph Curry’s ankle while going for a loose ball along the sideline and commit a flagrant foul on Klay Thompson after kicking him on the fastbreak.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Steve Kerr Confronted Marcus Smart Over Stephen Curry’s Rolled Ankle

The Golden State Warriors suffered a massive injury setback during their game last night against the Boston Celtics. During the game, Marcus Smart was trying to battle for the ball against Stephen Curry. In a pretty scary moment, Smart's body landed on Curry's ankle while he was moving, which caused Curry to roll his ankle.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Allen Iverson Pays Massive Respect To Kobe Bryant By Saying He Should've Been Drafted Over Him In 1996: "If I Was The 76ers, I'd Pick Kobe"

The 1996 Draft class is arguably one of the greatest classes of all time. While many argue that the 1984 or 2003 Draft classes may be better, nothing can be taken away from the name value of this class. Headlined by Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant, it also featured players like Stephon Marbury, Ray Allen, Antoine Walker, Steve Nash, Peja Stojakovic, among others.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Bulls#The Utah Jazz#The Milwaukee Bucks
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson Explains What Is The Difference Between Michael Jordan's "The Last Dance" And His Documentary "They Call Me Magic"

Michael Jordan became one of the most in-demand names in the world of entertainment in May 2020 when his personal docu-series 'The Last Dance' received rave reviews, being nominated for multiple Emmys while attracting an audience outside just sports fans. As a result, many legendary players across sports have started looking at putting out more biopic-styled docuseries' discussing their careers.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Anthony Davis Says Lakers' Title Window With LeBron James Is 'Very Short': "He Has Another Year Left With The Lakers... And Then Who Knows? I Don't Know What He's Going To Do."

LeBron James has tried to uplift the Los Angeles Lakers' level since the start of the season, but the 4x NBA champion can't catch a break. His team hasn't been the same since that magical 2020 where they won the NBA title in the infamous Orlando bubble, with James and Anthony Davis playing at a high level.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Reportedly Wanted DeMar DeRozan First, But Lakers Front Office Didn't Want To Offer Him A 3-Year Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers have been horrendous this season. Before the season started, there was a lot of excitement about what this Lakers' squad could do. The Lakers spent the offseason recruiting veteran players on team-friendly deals, expecting them to still contribute at a high level. But that has not happened. And it turns out, the Lakers could have had one of the best players this season.
NBA
NBC Sports

C's fans will appreciate Draymond's reaction to Smart-Steph incident

Did Marcus Smart cross the line Wednesday night, or was he just trying to make a hustle play?. In the second quarter of the Boston Celtics' matchup with the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center, Smart dove for a loose ball right in front of Stephen Curry, whose left leg got caught awkwardly under Smart's body.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson, Not Michael Jordan, Blocked Isiah Thomas From Making The 1992 Dream Team, Says John Salley

Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan's dislike for one another is one of the most well-known feuds in the NBA. A lot of it had to do with the rough manner in which Isiah's Detroit Pistons played against MJ and his Chicago Bulls. This led to a bit of bad blood between the two and there have always been suggestions that Jordan kept IT off the 1992 Dream Team because of their beef.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Advises James Harden He Should Be Careful While Partying In Philadelphia: "When You Played Like You Played The Other Night, You Cannot Be Seen Out Partying That Night Like It Meant No Big Deal To You."

James Harden starred in a controversial moment last week following a Philadelphia 76ers painful loss against the Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center. The Sixers didn't have an answer for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Ben Simmons' return to the arena he called home for the past five years.
NBA
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
NBC Sports

Steph, Klay and Draymond put NBA on notice in first game back

A lot can change in 1,005 days. The last time we saw Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green take the NBA floor together -- ceremonial seven seconds on Jan. 9 notwithstanding -- the world and the NBA were different places. But in seven minutes Monday at Chase Center, the...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy