NBA

Bulls vs. Jazz: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

By Michael Mulford
 5 days ago
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls hit the road to take on Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 9:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBCS Chicago.

The Bulls (41-26) are coming off a disappointing 112-103 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday, as the Kings essentially led from the opening tip and never looked back.

The Jazz (42-25) are coming off a 117-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night, as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday combined for 82 points.

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Jazz -5.5
  • Money line: Jazz -240 / Bulls +190
  • Over-under: 224.5

Advice and prediction

Both the Bulls and the Jazz are coming off losses from Monday night. Look for a playoff-like intensity in Wednesday’s game as it comes down to the wire. Take Chicago to cover the spread and hit the over.

Prediction: Bulls 116, Jazz 114

