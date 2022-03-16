ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Daredevil', 'Jessica Jones', 'The Punisher' and more come to Disney+ today; Here's what you have to do to watch

Cover picture for the articleAt 3 a.m. Eastern time, the Marvel shows that were produced for Netflix -- Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Iron Fist, and the team-up The Defenders -- landed on Disney+. As previously reported, the mature content of the shows led the streaming service to...

How To Watch 7 Marvel Shows That Left Netflix for Disney Plus

March 2022 is shaping up to be a huge one for Disney+ and Marvel. Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight series begins streaming on March 30th, and starting today, March 16th, you can watch seven Marvel Studios' shows that were formerly on Netflix in all of their glory. The lineup includes Daredevil (3 seasons), Jessica Jones (3 seasons), Luke Cage (2 seasons), Iron Fist (2 seasons), The Punisher (2 seasons), Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D (7 seasons – began on ABC), and The Defenders (1 season).
Daredevil Reboot Reportedly in Development at Disney+

There is little doubt that people are hyped up for Daredevil now that the Marvel series is available on Disney+. However, it looks like Marvel Studios has even bigger plans for the Man with No Fear. A new report suggests that the studio is currently developing a Daredevil reboot that will air on the Disney streaming service!
New Scarlet Witch Image Surfaces From Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

A new image of Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff – aka Scarlet Witch – in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been revealed. As you can see below, the image shows Wanda looking very ethereal (and beautiful) in full Scarlet Witch mode. The exact source of the image has yet to be determined; if not an actual scene from Doctor Strange 2, it certainly is a pretty stunning promo image. See for yourself:
Marvel's 'Moon Knight' on Disney Plus: What to Know

Marvel's upcoming Moon Knight series promises a complex lead, a cult-leader-type villain and "a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt." Oh, and Oscar Isaac's conversation-stirring accent. But while we've gotten a teaser, a full trailer and even a Super Bowl spot for the...
The Adam Project: Latest Ryan Reynolds Movie Now Streaming on Netflix

After breaking records with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in Red Notice last year, Ryan Reynolds is returning to Netflix with yet another original film. The beloved Deadpool actor produced and stars in The Adam Project, a family sci-fi adventure directed by Stranger Things and Free Guy's Shawn Levy. Fans have been anxiously awaiting The Adam Project's debut ever since Netflix dropped the first trailer, and that wait is finally over.
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Spoiler-Packed Review: A Marvel Masterclass

It's the next Avengers: Endgame. It's bigger than Avengers: Endgame, because it combines 20 years of movies, instead of 10. It's the movie that will save cinema, and it features the best best-friend handshake of all time. Prepare for all of those hot takes and more right here in CNET's...
‘Doctor Strange 2’: Elizabeth Olsen and Producer Richie Palmer Weigh in on Who’s the Strongest Avenger

As long as comic book characters have existed, there has always been a debate over who is stronger than whom. This, of course, goes beyond the genre with just about any character being put up against each other to see who would win in a fight, but this is so much a part of comic book DNA that entire issues, runs, and film adaptations have focused on pitting two or more heroes against each other. Even when two characters are going to work together, fans will still want to know who would win in a fight, which brings us to Benedict Cumberbatch's Dr. Steven Strange and the Scarlet Witch — Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff. Both of them are starring in the upcoming Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness as fans wonder which of the two characters is the strongest magic user in the MCU. The film's producer, Richie Palmer, weighed in on the debate, though he is naturally a bit evasive in giving a straight answer.
Watch the hilarious moment a contestant's head comes off on TheMaskedSinger: 'What do I do?'

Heads are rolling on The Masked Singer season 7 premiere, literally. For the first time ever on the disguised celebrity singing show, a contestant's mask has completely come off (accidentally, that is). In the exclusive clip below, McTerrier can be seen after his performance thanking panelists Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke. The singer then appears to lose sight of the stage, and squeaks from his boots can be heard as he stumbles and his head comes right off, much to the shock of the audience and panel.
Michael Giacchino will direct Marvel’s new Halloween special

Composer Michael Giacchino is in the rare position of having two of his films in the current top five at the box office, thanks to The Batman and the staying power of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now, Giacchino is expanding his reach by directing a new live-action project for Marvel Studios.
Kevin Smith Reacts to Keanu Reeves as Batman in DC's League of Super-Pets

Robert Pattinson's time as The Batman may have just started but the actor isn't the only person putting on a gravely voice for the character in the future. Beyond Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton also starring as the character in the upcoming The Flash movie, the Dark Knight Detective is set to appear in the upcoming DC's League of Super-Pets movie with a trailer playing exclusively ahead of The Batman confirming who will voice the character, none other than John Wick himself Keanu Reeves. As with any new piece of information for a comic book movie, filmmaker and professional fanboy Kevin Smith has thoughts, and he's already loving Reeves' as the iconic DC character.
