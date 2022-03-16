ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aroostook County, ME

Bison On The Loose Between Presque Isle & Fort Fairfield

By Jeff Clockedile
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Update: We have learned that one of the animals was struck and killed earlier in the day. The driver of the truck was not injured, but the vehicle was a total loss. There were 11 bison on the loose. What did I just see?. Aroostook County drivers are always...

Related
Q106.5

Check Out This Monster Buck At The Brownville Deer Pantry

It's pretty rare to see a buck still sporting headgear this late in the winter. This big buck has been quite at sight at the Brownville Deer Pantry. Hey there, big fella. Those who tune-in to watch deer munch away at the Brownville Deer Pantry may have noticed a particular frequent visitor. The live feed chat lights up every time this big buck struts into frame. His distinctive trait - he still has his antlers.
BROWNVILLE, ME
Q106.5

Downeast Magazine Names Belfast As The Best Place To Live In Maine

Belfast wasn't always the beautiful little town it is now. When I was growing up, Belfast was not the quaint little seaside town it's blossomed into the last several decades. It was seen as kind of a grimy fishing village with nothing but a nasty waterfront and a bunch of hardened, drunken lobstermen. People back then didn't brag about being from Belfast. Usually quite the opposite.
BELFAST, ME
Q106.5

Maine’s ‘Blue Tarp Obsession’ May Be A Curse For Our Future

Maine's love for blue tarps is iconic but recent research is could show the environmental impact on these 'Maine-stays' in the Pine Tree State. Maine has a history with our blue tarps. Drive down any stretch of road and you are bound to see one of these temporary (sometimes long-term) covering solutions on a roof, over a car, or just draped on a lawn.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Both Lanes Open on I-95 in Etna after Pickup-Log Truck Crash

Maine State Police have reopened southbound traffic on I-95 in Etna after an early morning crash. It's a bad way to start the day and the stuff of nightmares for many of us in Maine. I know whenever I see one of these logging trucks, I try to give them as much room as possible because they scare me.
ETNA, ME
Q106.5

Gifford’s Ice Cream Stand In Bangor Opens Friday

Just in time for a (fingers crossed) 60-degree day in Bangor, it looks like Giffords has sent out the call that a few of their stands will be opened this Friday, March 18. Every year Mainers look forward to the opening of ice cream stands as a sign of warmer weather to come. One of the quintessential ice cream stands that the Bangor area looks to for this hope of warmer days is the Giffords Ice Cream Stand located at 1109 Broadway.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

A Dead Fisher Cat In Hampden Creates The Most ‘Maine’ Discussion Ever

Sometimes you think a conversation is headed one way... This morning on my way to work, I noticed something in the road that I kind of assumed was roadkill of some nature. Really, I didn't think much of it as it was on the other side of the road. We've all done it. I mean, it was dark still, so I assumed it was a skunk or maybe even a porcupine.
HAMPDEN, ME
Q106.5

Survey Shows Majority of Mainers Oppose Allowing Sunday Hunting

A survey conducted for IFW reveals Mainers attitudes towards allowing Sunday hunting. There's new data fueling the ongoing debate over allowing Sunday hunting in Maine. A survey conducted for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife looked into the attitudes regarding Sunday hunting. The survey was conducted from December 2021, through early February 2022. Participants were divided into three responding groups, the Maine general population residents, hunters, and landowners.
BANGOR, ME
Person
Janet Mills
Q106.5

Avian Flu Found in Backyard Flocks of 2 More Maine Counties

Two more backyard flocks of poultry have been diagnosed with highly pathogenic Avian flu. In February, two non-commercial flocks of birds in Knox County were discovered to be infected with the virus. Now, the USDA's National Veterinary Services Laboratories have confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, in samples taken from two small flocks of non-commercial backyard birds in Lincoln and York counties One flock in each has been found to be infected.
KNOX COUNTY, ME
Q106.5

Are You Gonna Party Super Hard For Maine’s 202nd Birthday Today?

Here's why you should.... For real. It's like having a birthday right next to Christmas. Maine is a big frikkin' deal, and it's birthday should be a momentous occasion, right? Nope. St. Party's Day shuts down our true roots. Everyone would rather be Irish for a day, than be a real Mainer when she needs us most.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Fire Destroys Home, Garage on Chapman Road in Presque Isle

A Presque Isle man was left homeless Tuesday afternoon by a fire that destroyed a two-story home and garage on the Chapman Road. The Presque Isle Fire Department received a dispatch for a garage fire at 91 Chapman Road at 12:13 p.m. and a crew was en route at 12:14 p.m., according to Fire Chief Darrell White.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Q106.5

A 52-Year-Old Woman from Western Maine Died in a Snowmobile Crash

A woman from western Maine is dead after a snowmobile crash on Monday. The Maine Warden Service reports the crash happened Monday afternoon near Rangeley when 52-year-old Marjorie Davan of Oquossoc was driving her Polaris Pro S 600 sled with a group of friends. Davan was operating the third snowmobile in the group of four sleds as they traveled on ITS 84 in Lower Cupsuptic Township when she failed to negotiate a left-hand turn in the trail. Her sled crashed into several small trees and Davan was thrown from the machine.
RANGELEY, ME
Q106.5

Eastport Port Authority Turns Away a Russian Ship Looking to Dock

A Russian vessel that's looking for a place to dock was turned away by the Harbormaster in Eastport. Maine is known as a state that opens its doors to anyone. The sign at the border says 'Welcome Home,' and our motto is 'Vacationland.' But the crew of a Russian vessel that needed a temporary port of call was not only lacking a friendly welcome but was denied access altogether. Officials say the war in Ukraine is only part of the reason the ship was turned away.
EASTPORT, ME
Q106.5

A New Vineyard Man & his Baby were Badly Hurt in New Sharon Crash

A New Vineyard man and his infant son were seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says it was approximately 2:45 Sunday afternoon when a Maine State Trooper noticed the driver of a maroon Subaru Legacy speeding and driving aggressively, as well as making unsafe passes while heading eastbound on Route 2, otherwise known as the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. The Trooper turned his cruiser around to pursue the vehicle but quickly realized that the driver of the Subaru had lost control of the vehicle, struck a snowdrift, and crashed into a utility pole, as well as several large trees. When the Trooper arrived, the Subaru was overturned and sitting on its roof.
NEW VINEYARD, ME
Q106.5

Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation Donates To Brunswick Shelter

A Maine dog rescue recently received a monetary donation from Miranda Lambert's charity foundation. Miranda Lambert's love of dogs stretches country-wide. Her MuttNation Foundation annually makes a donation to one animal shelter in all 50 states. The "If I Was A Cowboy" singer's Mutts Across America grant totaled $250,000. This...
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Silver Alert Issued for a Missing 23-Year-Old Newburgh Person

Maine State Police are asking for the public's help locating Megan/Mason Dorcy of Newburgh. Officials have issued a Silver Alert for Megan Dorcy, who is also known as Mason. Dorcy was last seen on the Odlin Road in Bangor, where they were dropped off for an appointment at Penobscot Community Health Center on March 10th. Police say Dorcy was supposed to meet people in Brewer for a ride back home to Newburgh but never showed up.
NEWBURGH, ME
Q106.5

Randy From ‘Trailer Park Boys’ Is Returning To Maine

Holy frig. Randy is hosting another Cheeseburger Picnic here in Maine. It's going to be a greasy good time. Patrick Roach, known for his role as Randy from the show Trailer Park Boys, is returning to Maine next month. His show at Geno's Rock Club in Portland is set for April 19. Tickets are on-sale now.
PORTLAND, ME
Q106.5

Q106.5

ABOUT

Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

