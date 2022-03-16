Bison On The Loose Between Presque Isle & Fort Fairfield

A New Vineyard man and his infant son were seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says it was approximately 2:45 Sunday afternoon when a Maine State Trooper noticed the driver of a maroon Subaru Legacy speeding and driving aggressively, as well as making unsafe passes while heading eastbound on Route 2, otherwise known as the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. The Trooper turned his cruiser around to pursue the vehicle but quickly realized that the driver of the Subaru had lost control of the vehicle, struck a snowdrift, and crashed into a utility pole, as well as several large trees. When the Trooper arrived, the Subaru was overturned and sitting on its roof.

NEW VINEYARD, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO