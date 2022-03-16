ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

Police investigating city's second homicide

By Katelin Gandee For The Exchange
LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg man is dead following a Tuesday evening shooting. According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, 40-year-old Darius Davon Moore of Hood Drive was pronounced dead at Scotland Memorial Hospital after suffering a gunshot wound. It was not disclosed where Moore was shot.

Officers were called to the area around Washington Street at 6 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a gunshot victim. While en route, officers were informed that Moore was being transported by a private vehicle to the Scotland Memorial Hospital.

Staff at Scotland Memorial attempted life-saving measures on Moore but were unsuccessful. This is the second homicide in the city limits this year and the third in the county as a whole. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department Detective Division at 910-276-3211 or contact Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146.

Teen injured

Earlier Tuesday afternoon a 15-year-old was shot in the area of McDougald Avenue, according to Young. Officers had been patrolling in the area when they heard gunshots. When officers arrived on the scene they found the 15-year-old who told them he had been walking home when another male came up behind him and began firing.

The teen was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

Young said a 16-year-old juvenile was identified as a suspect and arrested a short time later. The suspect’s name was not released due to that person’s age.

The 16-year-old is currently being held in a juvenile facility.

