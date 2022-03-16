Popular salon and spa services

Of all the grandes dames on the Riviera, none delivers sanctuary and seclusion as elegantly as Château Saint-Martin. Inside, it is contemporary and rich with Aubusson tapestries and mirrored lighting. Outside, the ruins of a 12th-century Knights Templar castle guard one side of the hotel; and on the other, the vast grounds are scattered with sculptures by the Spanish artist Manolo Valdés. Time stands still at this ravishingly pretty château, where the languid atmosphere is epitomised by its romantic gardens, surrounded by olive groves and filled with lavender and Tango roses. Produce from the garden is transformed into culinary gold by chef Jean-Luc Lefrançois, whose cooking is as refined as it is hearty: think sea bass in a pistachio crust, the softest lamb served with chestnuts and artichokes, delicately poached peaches with jasmine cream and a sensational cheese trolley. The sommelier, Vincent Arhuro, genuinely cares for his customers, the butter is home-made and the honey is from the hotel’s own beehives. The trip is worth it for the sweeping views alone. Lunching on the terrace, you can see all of the Côte d’Azur below and the walled village of Vence directly in front. The fountains probably fount rosé… because Château Saint-Martin is just magical.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO