Popular salon and spa services

By Venango County Court Reporter
Derrick
 5 days ago

Individuals can improve their self-esteem and confidence in many...

WNCT

Salons in the area pledging Strands for Trans

BRIDGETON, N.C. (WNCT) — Creating trans-friendly businesses in the community is important to help the LGBTQ+ community feel welcome and safe. Strands for Trans is one way to accomplish that. Hair salons across the country are making it known that they welcome all individuals in the LGBTQ+ community by pledging Strands for Trans and placing […]
BRIDGETON, NC
Time Out Global

Hair salons to reopen in Hong Kong

If you're not cut out to do your own haircut, fret not, as starting Thursday, March 10, the government will allow salons to reopen since it was ordered to close on February 10. Other venues and current social distancing measures will be kept in place until March 23 and will be reviewed based on the current situation in the city.
WORLD
Morning Journal

Lorain: Full-service day spa Pretty Girl Parlor now open

A new business in Lorain sees beauty as an art form. “I’ve always been really artistic,” said Pretty Girl Parlor CEO and Head Stylist Ariana Bell. “I love to design and decorate; I’m an overall creative person. “Doing lashes is another form of art,” Bell said....
LORAIN, OH
K945

Seen a Black Ladybug With Red Spots in Shreveport? Don’t Touch It

Spring is finally here! Everything is turning green again, pollen is in the air, and the bugs are out in force. This past weekend, I had the pleasure of hanging out at the Little League Ballfields in Vivian, Louisiana for the first of the "Sunday in the Country," concert series. I just happened to see this cute little emo Ladybug on the truck window, but after doing a little research I found out that this insect is not one you want to mess around with.
SHREVEPORT, LA
tatler.com

Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa

Call it the Bridgerton effect, but ever since the period drama hit Netflix last Christmas, there’s a hunger for all things Regency. Where better to channel your inner Daphne than Lucknam Park, the historic country pile located just 20 minutes from Bath? Welcome to a world of chintz, with floral wallpapers, four-poster beds and gilded frames. Meanwhile, the window-seats are perfect perches for admiring the mile-long driveway, lined with its 200-year-old beech trees among which Spitfires were hidden during the Second World War. Wearing wellies borrowed from reception, guests can explore the 500-acre grounds on foot, or by bicycle, and there’s also an equestrian school. Nearer to hand, there are kitchen and walled gardens, sprawling lawns and a summer house, as well as numerous sculptures and daybeds dotted about. As for taking the waters, who needs Bath? The hotel’s award-winning spa, with its 37-degree outdoor hydrotherapy pool, steam room, sauna, Japanese salt room and ESPA treatments, provides all the recuperation one could need. Dinner at Restaurant Hywel Jones offers glorious tasting menus – poached salmon with buttermilk and edamame or sticky duck breast with cherry and five-spice, for example; the modern cuisine has earned Michelin accolades since 2006. The tables overlooking the park are the best spot to watch the sun set.
LIFESTYLE
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Fashion
Fashion
tatler.com

Château Saint-Martin & Spa

Of all the grandes dames on the Riviera, none delivers sanctuary and seclusion as elegantly as Château Saint-Martin. Inside, it is contemporary and rich with Aubusson tapestries and mirrored lighting. Outside, the ruins of a 12th-century Knights Templar castle guard one side of the hotel; and on the other, the vast grounds are scattered with sculptures by the Spanish artist Manolo Valdés. Time stands still at this ravishingly pretty château, where the languid atmosphere is epitomised by its romantic gardens, surrounded by olive groves and filled with lavender and Tango roses. Produce from the garden is transformed into culinary gold by chef Jean-Luc Lefrançois, whose cooking is as refined as it is hearty: think sea bass in a pistachio crust, the softest lamb served with chestnuts and artichokes, delicately poached peaches with jasmine cream and a sensational cheese trolley. The sommelier, Vincent Arhuro, genuinely cares for his customers, the butter is home-made and the honey is from the hotel’s own beehives. The trip is worth it for the sweeping views alone. Lunching on the terrace, you can see all of the Côte d’Azur below and the walled village of Vence directly in front. The fountains probably fount rosé… because Château Saint-Martin is just magical.
LIFESTYLE
BET

Jessica Dime And Shawne Williams Throw A Luxe Baby Shower For Baby No. 2!

Jessica Dime and Shawne Williams are expecting their second child together! The couple seemed to be in good spirits as they counted down to the birth of their little one with a lavish baby shower surrounded by close friends and family members. Keep scrolling to see highlights of the lovely event held on March 11.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

‘Off the charts’: This cute baby is astonishing the internet with her size

When Blaze Soliai was born six months ago, she was an average-sized baby weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. But since then, the breastfed infant has grown. A lot. “Now she’s 23 pounds and off the charts for weight and height,” Blaze’s mother, Leanne Soliai, told TODAY Parents. “Whenever we leave the house, people are like, 'Oh my God, I just want to squish her cheeks.' 'Look at those rolls!' She gets lots of attention.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
ohmymag.co.uk

Katie Price: Plastic surgeon fears Price's body might soon shut down

The former glamour model might have gone too far with the amount of plastic surgery she has had and now one surgeon fears for Price's life. The 43-year-old recently revealed the latest string of surgeries she got during a trip to Belgium while on vacation in Thailand with beau, Carl Woods. Pictures snapped by the paparazzi showed Price looking considerably different with the size of her breast now bigger than ever before. Response on social media has been generally negative with users concerned for both her mental and physical health.
BEAUTY & FASHION

