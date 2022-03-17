ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hive review – Kosovan war widow dealing with sting of grief in richly intelligent film

By Peter Bradshaw
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dA240_0egrjjyo00
Yllka Gashi in Hive. Photograph: Everett Collection Inc/Alamy

Blerta Basholli’s award-winning debut feature is a film about honey and also about ajvar , a sweet dish from the former Yugoslavia made from aubergines and red peppers. But the film tastes fierce and sharp, like black coffee.

It is based on the true story of Fahrije Hoti , a Kosovan woman whose husband went missing during the Balkan wars of the 90s, and so just to stay alive and provide for her children, she formed a women-only collective with all the other war widows (or presumed widows, longing for definitive news of what Serb forces did with their missing husbands) making honey and other delicacies to sell. But the film shows her facing brutal misogyny and violence from the men in her village who feel she is getting above herself. (The drama comes with a closing disclaimer emphasising that some of it is fictional, I suspect to pre-empt lawsuits.)

Albanian-born Kosovan actress Yllka Gashi is excellent as Fahrije herself, a woman who started this business at least partly to manage or exorcise her grief: the hive in their garden was set up by her husband. This is her way of staying close to his memory; she remembers how instinctive his touch was with the bees and how he never got stung. Fahrije, on the other hand, is always getting stung, and this is partly why she switches largely to ajvar; each sting is a reminder.

There is a marvellous scene in which Fahrije’s young son is thoughtfully combing his hair in front of the mirror, with some adolescent stirrings of vanity, perhaps. Watching him, Fahrije suddenly smiles, with transparent love and pain, and without needing to be told we can see she thinks he resembles his father. Her own father-in-law Haxhi (a great performance from veteran Kosovan actor and musician Çun Lajçi) is a glowering figure, dealing with agony and grief in his own way, but gradually coming to value Fahrije. This is a richly intelligent drama, in which every word and every shot counts.

• Hive is released on 18 March in cinemas.

spoilertv.com

MOVIES (GFF 2022): Hive - Review

Hive is a powerful, deeply rewarding but also melancholic and understated drama based on a true story. It makes its point clear from the start: whilst innocent people are missing as a result of war, for those left behind, there can be no happy ending – introducing us to Fahrije Hoti, who plays the role of a woman whose husband want missing in the Kosovo War. Through Yllka Gashi’s haunting portrayal of a woman in search for her missing husband we follow her fight against society’s norms, traditions in her way at every turn. By keeping things simple the film never allows itself to get overly complicated, there are moments of uplift in there but much of the film feels understandably downbeat given its subject matter – which in itself is nothing new put to film, but that doesn’t stop it from being as harrowing and as effective as they come.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
Santa Barbara Edhat

Film Review: Our Words Collide

Our Words Collide won the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Stand Up award as the unanimous choice of the jury. It is a passionate and compassionate film that follows five Los Angeles students in their last year of high school, all of whom are participants in the Get Lit poetry program. Shot during the pandemic, the students are courageously self-revealing, sharing their thoughts and feelings as they struggle and sometimes triumph at this unusual point in history. While poetry isn’t everyone’s thing, it was compelling and vivid and used well during the film.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Austin Chronicle

SXSW Film Review: Pirates

In American Graffiti, the hangout was 1962 San Modesto, California. In Slacker, it was 1989 Austin. And in Reggie Yates’ kinetic debut feature Pirates, the hang is New Year’s Eve, 1999, in the streets and shops and flats and parties of London, wherein three 18-year-old pals want to get into the party of the year.
AUSTIN, TX
Daily Mail

Heartbreak as deer-obsessed mum dies two days after her daughter organised a visit from a real-life Bambi: 'She was surrounded by love'

An Australian woman has lost her mother just two days after a video of the pair meeting a real-life Bambi for the first time went viral on Facebook. In an updated post to popular Facebook group The Kindness Pandemic Lisa McDonald, from Melbourne, said she 'wanted to say thank you' for the beautiful wishes she had received since posting the adorable video, and that it meant so much to her family.
ANIMALS
93.9 WKYS

Toni Braxton Speaks Out On Passing Of Sister, Traci: ‘We Will Miss Her Dearly’

Earlier today we reported on the unfortunate passing of Traci Braxton, who has died from Esophageal cancer at the age of 50. Traci’s husband, Kevin Surratt, confirmed the news with TMZ, telling the online publication that, “we have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatments for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Dolly Parton reveals why she keeps marriage with husband Carl Dean private

Dolly Parton is opening up about why she keeps her relationship with her husband private and out of the public eye. The country singer has been married to her husband Carl Dean since 1966, but the couple have maintained a low-profile throughout their 55-year marriage.In a special International Women’s Day episode of The Kelleigh Bannen Show on Apple Music Country, the actor and philanthropist revealed how she’s kept certain aspects of her life private while still being an open book with her fans."I learned early on,” the country music star said, per Today. “And I think my mama told me...
RELATIONSHIPS
Entertainment
Movies
The Guardian

‘My mother says I am betraying Russia’: Putin’s invasion divides the generations

On day three of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Victoria Gogh realised her mother was slipping away from her. “I noticed on the phone that mum was starting to parrot the government’s narrative about this war – that this was all the fault of Nato, that Russia had no choice but to defend itself,” said Gogh, 28, a fashion consultant originally from a small town in Siberia who moved to Moscow.
POLITICS
The Guardian

William Hurt obituary

As the blockbuster continued its unstoppable ascent in the 1980s, an antidote of sorts could be found in many of the films of the actor William Hurt, who has died aged 71 of cancer. With his floppy blond hair, high forehead and droll, methodical voice, he exhibited a cerebral presence and an enviable range. He could seem erudite, threatening or suave, though he was at his most interesting playing men who were demonstrably less intelligent than he was.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Chandra 'Deelishis' Davis Calls Out Husband, Raymond Santana Jr.: 'I'm Finally 'Ready To Speak My Truth'

When TV personality Chandra “Deelishis” Davis of Flavor of Love fame married Raymond Santana Jr. of the Exonerated Five (the men whose convictions were vacated in the 1989 Central Park jogger case) in 2020, people had all sorts of reactions. However, many rooted for the couple, glad to see Santana find love and joy after all he’s been through. Not to mention, they seemed to have a lot of fun together, which they shared on social media.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

