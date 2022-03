Due to the strict gambling laws that were active several years ago, there were hardly any online betting operators that were available in multiple countries. As a result, most betting companies only focus on specific jurisdictions. Winbet is among the first and the best betting brands in Bulgaria, which is why it has become a gathering hub for local iGaming punters. That’s why we weren’t surprised when Nostrabet’s review showed everyone that Winbet.bg has a 200% bonus offer for new customers. Aside from the promotion, the company offers several other things, such as special features and the best betting sections.

