ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tsunami warning after 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits Fukushima, triggering fire alarm at nuclear plant, plunging millions into darkness and causing buildings to rock in Tokyo

By Isabella Nikolic, James Gant For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A huge earthquake that rocked buildings and cut power to more than two million homes in Japan has sparked fears of a Tsunami - 11 years after a tidal wave left nearly 19,000 people dead or missing in the same area.

The powerful 7.3-magnitude quake jolted the country's northeast coast off Fukushima on Wednesday, leaving at least one person dead and 69 injured.

The earthquake left supermarkets and houses trashed while 170 miles away in Tokyo the city was plunged into darkness amid the electrical shortage.

It also triggered a fire alarm at a turbine at the crumpled Fukushima Daiichi plant, authorities said, adding they were monitoring the situation on Wednesday night.

But Japan's nuclear authority said no abnormalities were detected at the site that went into meltdown 11 years ago when it was battered by a 9.0-magnitude quake.

Meanwhile as many as 6,820 people had to be evacuated from their homes Watari Town in Miyagi, according to local news site NHK.

The epicentre struck off the coast of Fukushima at a depth of 37 miles at 11.36pm local time - 2.36pm in the UK - triggering an advisory for tsunami waves of one metre for the coasts of northeastern Fukushima and Miyagi. But authorities later lifted the tsunami advisory and electricity was restored across the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2byzB3_0egrjZ6Q00
Products are scattered at a convenience store in Fukushima, northern Japan Wednesday, March 16, 2022, following an earthquake
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yoyVR_0egrjZ6Q00
Furniture and electrical appliance are scattered at an apartment in Fukushima, northern Japan Wednesday, after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z61n1_0egrjZ6Q00
A sidewalk is pictured damaged in front of Fukushima station in Fukushima in the north east of the country in the early hours of Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qgw9v_0egrjZ6Q00
The earthquake triggered a huge power cut which left this block of flats in Koto district in Tokyo in darkness today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNL9u_0egrjZ6Q00
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters the government was gathering information on the situation. Pictured: The electrical shortage in Toshima ward in Tokyo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xeaVi_0egrjZ6Q00
Japan's capital city Tokyo was left in eerie darkness as the power was cut to two million people following the latest earthquake to hit the country
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00x48e_0egrjZ6Q00

A tsunami advisory had warned of waves of up to one metre (three feet) for the Fukushima and Miyagi regions, but it was lifted hours later, with the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) saying waves of 30 centimetres (less than a foot) had been measured in the city of Ishinomaki in Miyagi.

Images showed usually bright cityscapes plunged into darkness, while video footage on social media showed a train in the capital Tokyo rocking violently and rattling gaming machines at an arcade in Fukushima.

Authorities said they were working to assess damage from the quake, as officials warned of potentially powerful aftershocks.

Government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said: 'Calls have been inundating police and ambulances in Fukushima and Miyagi. We're doing our best to assess the extent of the damage.'

Matsuno said an emergency government taskforce had been set up and warned residents of possible strong aftershocks over the next week.

He added: 'Major aftershocks often happen a couple of days after the first quake, so please stay away from any collapsed buildings... and other high-risk places.'

At least one person died in the coastal city of Soma and dozens more were injured in the quake, local news agency Kyodo reported, as authorities said emergency departments in affected areas received numerous calls to respond to emergencies.

At least two million households were temporarily left without power in the central Kanto region, including 700,000 in Tokyo and 156,000 in the northeastern region, electricity provider TEPCO said.

But the power company had resolved blackouts in its service area by around 4:00 am (1900 GMT), Kyodo reported.

TEPCO also said it was checking operations at Fukushima nuclear plant, while the nuclear regulation authority said there were no abnormalities at Onagawa nuclear plant in northeastern Miyagi prefecture.

The Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, which operates the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, said workers were checking for any possible damage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HTIPg_0egrjZ6Q00
An apartment is upturned by the violent earthquake that rocked Japan earlier today 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bBEur_0egrjZ6Q00
An employee clears products fallen from shelves at a convenience store in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pRbPz_0egrjZ6Q00
A restaurant floor is covered with broken plates and products in Fukushima after the table shook during the violent earthquake
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yOeIV_0egrjZ6Q00
People walk on a street during a black out in Tokyo in the early hours of Thursday after the earthquake on Wednesday night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37fES0_0egrjZ6Q00
People in Tokyo make a line to wait for taxis in Sendai, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan early on Thursday morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3phv6i_0egrjZ6Q00
A street is darkened due to the huge electricity outage caused by the powerful earthquake to hit Musashino on Wednesday night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KxsWB_0egrjZ6Q00
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is pictured speaking during a news conference in Tokyo amid the chaos caused by the quake

The 10m tidal wave that left nearly 19,000 dead or missing... what was the 2011 disaster in Japan?

In 2011, a 33ft (10m)-high tsunami that killed nearly 16,000 people crashed into Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant.

This led to several meltdowns, allowing harmful radioactive fuel rods and debris to escape from contained areas.

Approaching a decade after the disaster, researchers are still struggling to clean up fuel in the waters of the wasting reactors.

It's estimated that plant officials have only located 10 per cent of the waste fuel left behind after the nuclear meltdowns.

And the damaged plant is believed to be leaking small amounts of the radioactive waste into the Pacific Ocean, which could be travelling as far as the US west coast.

Researchers are now pinning their hopes on remote-controlled swimming robots to locate the lost fuel in order to work out the safest way to remove it.

The government has lifted evacuation orders for much of the region affected by the meltdown, except for some no-go zones with high radiation levels.

Authorities are encouraging evacuees to return, but the population in the Fukushima prefecture has more than halved from some two million in the pre-disaster period.

Japan's Air Self-Defense Force said it dispatched fighter jets from the Hyakuri base in Ibaraki prefecture, just south of Fukushima, for information gathering and damage assessment.

Regional train company JR East said it was experiencing significant disruption to its operations.

A Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train derailed between Fukushima and Miyagi with some 100 people on board due to the quake, but nobody was injured, NHK said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the government was gathering information on the situation.

He said: 'We will commit ourselves to gathering information, do our best to rescue those affected by the (quake) and communicate information appropriately.'

He also tweeted: 'Please first take action to save your life.' There are no immediate reports of casualties.

Japan sits on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire', an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

The country is regularly hit by quakes, and has strict construction regulations intended to ensure buildings can withstand strong tremors.

But it remains haunted by the memory of the 2011 undersea quake in northeastern Japan that triggered a deadly tsunami and unleashed the Fukushima nuclear accident.

A minute's silence was held on Friday, the anniversary of the disaster, to remember the some 18,500 people left dead or missing in the tsunami.

Around the stricken Fukushima plant, extensive decontamination has been carried out, and this year five former residents of Futaba, the region's last uninhabited town, returned to live there on a trial basis.

Around 12 percent of Fukushima was once declared unsafe but no-go zones now cover just 2.4 percent of the prefecture, although populations in many towns remain far lower than before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xSvJ4_0egrjZ6Q00
People shop in darkness in a store in a residential area during the power outage in Koto district in Tokyo on Wednesday evening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rij9z_0egrjZ6Q00
Houses and buildings are seen in an electric stoppage at Toshima ward in Tokyo after the huge earthquake shook the capital late Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PYTDX_0egrjZ6Q00
A worker of meteorological bureau speaks during a press conference in Tokyo Thursday following the earthquake

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Hidden Magnitude-8.2 Earthquake Source of Mysterious Global Tsunami

Researchers uncover why a complex earthquake in the south Atlantic sent an unexpected tsunami around the world in 2021. A 47 km-deep, magnitude 7.5 earthquake that struck the south Atlantic in 2021 and caused a global tsunami was actually a sequence of five earthquakes. A shallow, “almost invisible” magnitude 8.2...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fumio Kishida
99.5 WKDQ

Experts Warn of a Major Midwest Earthquake, But It’s Nothing New

There are new warnings about the possibility of a major earthquake on the New Madrid Fault, but when you look at the details you'll realize it's really nothing new that we don't already know. The Associated Press shared this "new" report about experts being concerned about a major quake in...
Florida Star

Researchers Make Startling Find While Mapping Ocean Floor

Researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) came across a historic discovery while mapping the ocean floor recently — an oil tanker that dates back to World War II. The sunken oil tanker is called the SS Bloody Marsh. Its construction was completed in 1943, and it...
natureworldnews.com

'Mermaid Mummy' Discovered in Japan Has Human Face, Body of Monkey and Fish

A 300-year-old mermaid mummy has been under examination after its discovery. The mummy has the upper body of a monkey, a human-like face, and a lower body of a fish, it has been an object of worship for a very long time. This is the first time it is being examined, according to researchers.
Fareeha Arshad

Scientists discovered that the Mexico City is sinking rapidly, and the resultant damages are irreversible

The most populated city in North America, Mexico City, has been sinking rapidly in the past decades. However, recent research suggests that it has sunken too low to reverse the damage. The underground aquifers have been being drained quickly over the years and the lake bed below the city has dried over the years. This has caused the cracking of the clay sheets in the city at an unavoidable pace.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Tokyo#Earthquake#Nuclear Waste#Extreme Weather#Nhk#Jma
The Independent

Beachgoer ‘lucky to be alive’ after filming herself cradling one of Australia’s deadliest sea creatures

A beachgoer in Australia was lucky to remain unharmed when she filmed herself picking up a venomous octopus that can kill humans.In a video uploaded to TikTok, a woman with the username “katapilah” can be seen cradling the blue-ringed octopus in her left hand. The footage is captioned “the dangerously beautiful sea”.The woman told Australian website news.com.au that she was unaware that the creature was a blue-ringed octopus, adding that she was in no hurry to pick one up again.The marine animal gets its name from the bright blue rings that appear when it is threatened. Its venom contains tetrodotoxin,...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Tokyo, JP
Space.com

Mountain-size chunk of rock hiding under Japan is channeling earthquakes

An underground mountain-sized chunk of rock may be affecting paths of large earthquakes in southern Japan. The dense igneous rock, known as the Kumano pluton, is lurking about 3.1 miles (5 kilometers) below the surface beneath Japan's Kii Peninsula. It sits in the crust of the continental Eurasian plate. Under this slab of continental crust, the oceanic Philippine plate is taking a dive toward the Earth's mantle, a process called subduction. New research suggests that the heavy pluton within the Eurasian plate changes the slope of that dive, forcing the Philippine plate down more steeply.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

China's nuclear threats are following on the heels of Russia's threats and should be a US wake-up call

China’s Ministry of Defense on Thursday threatened to impose the "worst consequences" on countries helping Taiwan defend itself. "The Taiwan question is purely an internal affair of China, which brooks no outside interference," a ministry spokesperson told reporters. "No one and no force can stop the historical trend that China will solve the Taiwan question and realize a complete national reunification. To anyone who makes troubles on the Taiwan question: The higher you jump the harder you fall."
POLITICS
The Independent

Norwegian cruise ship with thousands of passengers onboard runs aground in Dominican Republic

Strong winds have caused a large cruise ship with thousands of passengers on board to run aground off the Dominican Republic.The 326-metre-long Norwegian Escape was heading out to sea when the incident occurred on Tuesday.A spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line said the Norwegian Escape "made contact with the channel bed as it was departing Puerto Plata".Passengers said they heard a “loud thud” and some said they felt the ship listing to one side.No passengers or crew were injured.It took seven hours to free the ship. After an initial attempt using tugboats failed, a decision was made to wait for...
Fox News

Massive earthquake could hit Bay Area at any time, scientists say

Scientists are warning that a massive earthquake could strike California's Bay Area at any moment. In a new USA Today report, earthquake engineering expert Keith Porter – who works on the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) HayWired Scenario – provided a detailed look at theoretical calamity. The hypothetical scenario...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

317K+
Followers
23K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy