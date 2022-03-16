ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Former mayoral candidate Willie Wilson to donate $200,000 of gasoline at select stations

By Olivia Olander, Chicago Tribune
 5 days ago
A customer pumps gas at the BP gas station at Wabash Avenue and Roosevelt Road in Chicago on March 8, 2022. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Want $50 in free gas? Get in line — literally.

Chicago entrepreneur and former mayoral candidate Willie Wilson has pledged to give away $200,000 of gasoline via $50 gifts to motorists filling up at preselected Chicago-area gas stations Thursday. But the donations will only be given out until the $200,000 mark is reached, so those vying for a free fill-up should plan to arrive in advance of the giveaway’s scheduled 7 a.m. start and should likely expect to wait in line.

The average price of regular was $4.84 per gallon in the city of Chicago Wednesday, up from $3.27 a year ago, according to AAA. Wilson said he wanted to do what he could to ease that burden.

“The soaring price of gas has caused a hardship for too many of our citizens,” Wilson said in a news release.

Wilson planned to give each motorist filling up at the specified stations as much as $50 in gas until the total donation amount of $200,000 is reached, according to a news release on his social media accounts. The free gas is available to all and is not based on need, nor will any information be required; gas will be doled out to motorists on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition, gas station owners Khalil Abdullah and Amin Ibrahim decided to lower their gas prices during the giveaway “to allow more cars to benefit from Dr. Wilson’s generosity,” Abdullah is quoted as saying in the news release. Each vehicle that passes through one of the participating gas stations while the giveaway is ongoing will have $50 in gas “pumped by individuals hired by Dr. Wilson,” it said.

The nine selected gas stations are in neighborhoods from Rogers Park and Calumet Heights to Albany Park. The full list is available on Wilson’s social media .

“I am confident that with God’s help and wisdom we will get through these tough times together,” Wilson said. “If I can help somebody as I pass along this way, then my living is not in vain.”

Wilson unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2015 and 2019 . He also ran as an independent for U.S. Senate in 2020 .

Wilson previously donated some 30 million face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic to the city of Chicago, Cook County Jail, the Fraternal Order of Police and numerous area hospitals, among others. He’s also donated millions to individuals who lost their job during the pandemic and to more than 1,000 churches.

