‘I go into dangerous ground’ – Newcastle boss Eddie Howe reveals he needs to educate himself on Saudi Arabian politics

By Oscar Paul
 5 days ago

EDDIE HOWE admits he will educate himself more about Saudi Arabia - after revealing he is on “dangerous ground” discussing geo-politics.

The Newcastle boss was criticised after Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Chelsea for failing to condemn the execution of 81 people in Saudi Arabia.

Eddie Howe has said that he will educate himself more on Saudi Arabia Credit: Getty

Saudi’s Public Investment Fund, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, owns 80 per cent of the Magpies.

And Howe said: “I understand that the questions have to be asked, I’ve got no problem with that.

“From my perspective, and I’ve maintained this, my specialist subject is football.

“It’s what I know, it’s what I’ve trained to do.

“As soon as I deviate from that into an area where I don’t feel qualified to have a huge opinion, I feel I go into dangerous ground.”

Asked if he has started reading up on issues, such as Saudi’s war with the Houthi rebels in Yemen, Howe added: “Yes, definitely, I’ve done that and will continue to do so… It’s something I will have to dedicate more time to.

“Part of my job, in modern football, is to know what’s going on around the world - and I will have to do that.

“It’s not uncomfortable to be asked about it… but it is my right to answer in the way I feel is best for me and Newcastle United.”

The controversial takeover was finally given the green light by the Premier League last October.

And on whether he had done much research into his current bosses before taking the job last November, Howe said: “When you’re entering discussions, I’m looking at Newcastle as the club that it is - the stadium, the supporter base, the team, the league position.

“That had to be my focus then. You meet the people behind the scenes - Amanda (Staveley), Mehrdad (Ghodoussi), Yasir (Al-Rumayyan) - brilliant people who I have a great relationship with.

“A lot of trust has been built between us. And, of course, the club is owned by people who the Premier League have allowed to own a football club. From my side, that is as far as it went.

“I have reviewed my decision based upon the people I have met and, from day one, we have had a great relationship. I am very proud to manage this football club. It is a very special place.”

