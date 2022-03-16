ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

New guaranteed income program to give up to $1,500 a month to struggling families in weeks – see if you’re eligible

By James Duffy
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HMase_0egrjR2c00

FAMILIES across California will receive monthly cash aid between $1,200 and $1,500 for the next two years from April.

The basic income pilot program is targeted at households who are already receiving aid through CalWORKs, the state’s public assistance program for families.

Those eligible must also have at least one child younger than six.

The program will help 54 families in Yolo - the California county with the highest percentage of residents living below the poverty line.

Approved by the Yolo County Board of Supervisors last year, the bulk of the initial funding for the program will come from cannabis tax revenue.

The selected families will receive guaranteed income payments in addition to the assistance they already get.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cpYyJ_0egrjR2c00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zf4gQ_0egrjR2c00

Through CalWORKs assistance, a family of four is eligible to receive up to $15,000 annually.

The goal, according to Yolo County officials, is to boost these families above the poverty line in California, which is roughly $25,000 for a family of four.

On April 1, prepaid debit cards will be sent to the participating families.

Researchers at UC Davis will simultaneously study the pilot program and its outcomes.

The program is targeted and families qualified based on need and having a young child, and there was no application process.

Yolo County, which includes West Sacramento, is not the first California region to test a guaranteed income program.

Roughly 8,000 Californians across nine cities are already receiving guaranteed income ranging from $300 to $1,800.

For example, under the Compton Pledge program, eligible residents are getting $1,800 payments every three months for two years.

While the Big Leap program in Los Angeles, which launched in December, is giving monthly payments of $1,000.

Sacramento County is also providing up to $1,500 hazard pay to essential workers who worked in person during the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lExe1_0egrjR2c00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31sLar_0egrjR2c00

For more information on basic income programs nationwide, check out these states and cities that are cutting checks for citizens.

California is currently also issuing up to 70,000 stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 to eligible residents.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 2

Related
The US Sun

Three ways struggling homeowners can avoid foreclosure as numbers rocket – can you get up to $80,000?

STRUGGLING homeowners worried about foreclosure can get help under a few programs. January saw a major increase in foreclosures as about 33,000 loans were referred to foreclosure, according to data firm Black Knight. Separate data from analytics firm ATTOM Data Solutions also revealed that lenders repossessed 2,634 properties through foreclosures...
REAL ESTATE
The US Sun

Food stamp claimants can receive up to $10 extra for certain food purchases – is your state participating?

HEALTHY eating has its monetary rewards for food stamp claimants. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has partnered with several organizations to provide matching money when recipients purchase fruits and vegetables. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) oversees SNAP. More than 41.5million Americans receive SNAP benefits every month. Various organizations...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
Local
California Government
The US Sun

Five Social Security myths that could cost you $1,000s over your retirement

NOT everything you hear about Social Security benefits is true. Millions of people are actually misguided each year because of confusing headlines and inaccurate information. In fact, Gal Wettstein and Laura D. Quinby conducted a study in October 2021 at The Center for Retirement Research at Boston College about how people are misguided, and the researchers found out Social Security headlines made people nervous.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Stimulus#Calworks#Uc Davis#Californians
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
357K+
Followers
13K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy