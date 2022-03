JUPITER, Fla. -- For those fans who still can’t quite believe that Max Scherzer is somehow, some way a Met, the evidence was plain to see for the first time in front of an extended crowd on Monday. As soon as the Mets were retired in the first inning of their 3-0 loss to the Marlins at Roger Dean Stadium, Scherzer popped out of the dugout and began his warmup pitches, clad from head to toe in blue, orange and gray.

MLB ・ 8 HOURS AGO