Ralph Lauren honors Morehouse and Spelman with new collection

Polo Ralph Lauren will release a capsule collection inspired by Spelman, Morehouse and collegiate Black fashion's impact on American style and evolution. The HBCU (historically Black colleges and universities)-influenced collection, which launches on March 29, will feature outerwear, knits, tailored suits, dresses, footwear and accessories designed by Spelman and Morehouse alumni who work at the company. This capsule marks the first time the brand has produced a campaign with an all-Black cast, utilizing talent from students, faculty and alumni at both institutions. Acclaimed fashion photographer Nadine Ijewere lensed the shoot.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO