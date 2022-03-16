ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Ralph Lauren honors Morehouse and Spelman with new collection

fox5atlanta.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRalph Lauren is teaming up with Morehouse and...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Ralph Lauren partners with HBCUs for exclusive collaboration

NEW YORK — Historically Black Colleges and Universities have played a pivotal role in the educational advancement of people of color for over a century. Inspired by the rich tradition that these prestigious institutions hold, Ralph Lauren announced on Tuesday that it would be partnering with two top HBCUs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
iheart.com

Ralph Lauren Designs Limited Collection Spotlighting HBCUs

Polo Ralph Lauren has teamed up with a couple of HBCUs to design a limited collection. The legendary fashion brand is collaborating with Spelman College and Morehouse for a limited-edition collection. The collection will include tailored suits, dresses, crewnecks, cardigans, footwear and other pieces. The fashion will be crafted by...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Lauren
AOL Corp

Why Polo Ralph Lauren's HBCU-inspired new collection leaves some conflicted

Polo Ralph Lauren will release a capsule collection inspired by Spelman, Morehouse and collegiate Black fashion's impact on American style and evolution. The HBCU (historically Black colleges and universities)-influenced collection, which launches on March 29, will feature outerwear, knits, tailored suits, dresses, footwear and accessories designed by Spelman and Morehouse alumni who work at the company. This capsule marks the first time the brand has produced a campaign with an all-Black cast, utilizing talent from students, faculty and alumni at both institutions. Acclaimed fashion photographer Nadine Ijewere lensed the shoot.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The Monthly Fashion Magazine Is No More

In another sign of the struggles glossy print magazines are facing, there are now no major monthly women’s fashion magazines in the U.S. Before the global coronavirus pandemic struck about two years ago, Vogue, Elle, InStyle, Cosmopolitan and WSJ., the luxury fashion insert of The Wall Street Journal, each published 12 issues a year in 2019.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Estée Lauder Breaks Into the Metaverse

One of prestige beauty’s biggest heritage players has set its sights on the metaverse. Estée Lauder, as the exclusive beauty brand partner of Decentraland’s Metaverse Fashion Week, is debuting its first NFT. Inspired by its hero product, Advanced Night Repair, the brand will be awarding up to 10,000 of them complementarily during the fashion event, which runs from Thursday to March 28.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy