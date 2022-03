In what is becoming an increasingly frequent occurrence, the Los Angeles Lakers were blown out on Wednesday. This time, it was the Minnesota Timberwolves dominating them in a 124-104 victory, and Lakers guard Russell Westbrook didn't take kindly to their attitude during the thrashing. The Timberwolves were seen talking quite a bit of trash to the Lakers, and while Westbrook denied that it was directed his way, he did go out of his way to remind the Timberwolves of where he perceives them in the league's pecking order.

NBA ・ 18 HOURS AGO