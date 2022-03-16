ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Second Teen Charged In Murder Of Baltimore DoorDash Driver

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krTW4_0egrfDVA00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another 16-year-old boy is under arrest in the January murder of a delivery driver in Northeast Baltimore , authorities said Wednesday.

The second suspect was arrested in Rosedale on March 8 and was charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 24 shooting death of Cheryl McCormack, Baltimore Police said.

The first 16-year-old suspect turned himself in shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to face charges. Because of their ages, the suspects have not been identified.

McCormack, 51, was found dead about 2:18 a.m. that day in the 3900 block of White Avenue after she was shot during an attempted robbery, police said.

McCormack’s husband told WJZ his wife was driving for DoorDash that day when her car ran out of gas. He said his wife was accosted when a friend went to get gas.

“They tried to take my wife’s wallet and her purse,” McCormack’s husband said. “She wouldn’t give it up and they shot her.”

About two weeks later, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives released surveillance video of the two teens suspected in McCormack’s murder.

The agency also offered a $5,000 reward for tips leading to the pair’s identities.

On Wednesday, McCormack’s husband told WJZ that his family felt at ease following the news that a second alleged assailant had been apprehended.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Seek Missing Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are looking for a man who went missing on Saturday. John Horton, 49, was last seen at 6:58 p.m. in the 1700 block of Eutaw Place, according to authorities.  He was last wearing a black cap, white hoodie, blue jeans and tan boots.  Horton is 5’7 and weighs 192 pounds, police said. If you know the whereabouts of John Horton please dial 911 immediately.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Deadly Crash Kills Motorcyclist In Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A motorcyclist was killed after he collided with a luxury sedan on Rossville Boulevard in Baltimore County on Friday, according to authorities. Preston Wyatt Coddington, 42, was riding a 2010 Harley Davidson Road King westbound on Rossville Boulevard when he smashed into a 2007 Cadillac DTS turning eastbound onto Rossville Boulevard, Baltimore County Police said on Saturday. Coddington was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced deceased, authorities said. The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is investigating the deadly collision.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Tow Truck Driver Shot In Suspected Road Rage Incident On Route 50

COLLEGE PARK, MD (WJZ)– Maryland State Police are investigating a suspected road rage involved shooting that occurred Saturday evening in Prince George’s County. Troopers were called around 5:45pm. to the area of eastbound U.S. Route 50 at Veterans Parkway for a report of a shooting. According to a preliminary investigation, a tow truck driver was involved in a verbal altercation with another driver while each were driving on Route 50. The drivers of both vehicles were exchanging words when the second driver pulled out a weapon and fired into the tow truck driver’s vehicle. The gunman continued on Route 50 after the shooting. The tow truck driver was transported to an area hospital and their condition is not known at this time. Route 50 in the area of the shooting was closed for several hours on Saturday while the shooting was investigated. The identity of the gunman is unknown and homicide detective with Maryland State Police are asking anyone with information to call the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook  
COLLEGE PARK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 53, Killed In East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 53-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in East Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 5:23 p.m. to the 800 block of Aisquith Street for a reported shooting, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died, police said. The shooting happened shortly after the third double shooting of the afternoon occurred in northwest Baltimore. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rosedale, MD
Crime & Safety
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Rosedale, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

City Police Investigating Shooting Inside The Horseshoe Casino Parking Garage

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police were called the 1500 block of Russell Street around 12:50a.m. Sunday morning for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a 26-year old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside the parking garage for the Horseshoe Casino. The man was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not released any information about a suspect or motive in this shooting but are asking anyone with information to contact the Southern District police station at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot In Back In Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot in the back Friday night in Southwest Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 8:37 p.m. in the 3100 block of Frederick Avenue for discharging. There, they found evidence of a shooting, but no sign of a victim. Police said a short time later, a call came in for a 35-year-old shooting victim who had walked into an area hospital. Investigators believe he is who was shot on Frederick Avenue. The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening. It is the latest in a string of shootings across the city Friday that injured six people and killed a man. Southwest District detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 296-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Make Arrest In Stabbing Death Of 54-Year-Old Woman In Dundalk

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man is accused in the Thursday morning stabbing death of a 54-year-old woman in Dundalk, authorities said. Raymond Swartz was arrested Thursday and booked into the Baltimore County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of Stacy Franz, Baltimore County Police said. Officers were called to Swartz’s home in the 7300 block of Kirtley Road about 4 a.m. Thursday in response to a disturbance, police said. Upon arrival, they found Swartz walking in the road. After speaking with Swartz, officers went to his home where they found Franz, who had been stabbed multiple times, police said. She died at the scene. Swartz remains in custody without bond while awaiting court proceedings. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 15.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Respond To Third Double Shooting In Baltimore Friday Afternoon, Man And Woman Injured

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police responded to the third double shooting of Friday afternoon after a man and woman were shot in Northeast Baltimore. Patrol officers responded around 5 p.m. to the 4800 block of Cordelia Avenue when they heard gunfire. At the scene they found a 21-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were hospitalized for treatment. Northwest District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup. The shooting comes after two double shootings were reported in the Central District of Baltimore. Officers responded at 3:18 p.m. to the 1700 block of McCulloh Street for a Shot Spotter alert, where they found a man who had been shot in the chest and a woman who was shot in the leg. About an hour before that, officers were called to the Inner Harbor at the 500 block of South Charles Street about 2 p.m., where they found an 18-year-old and a man shot, Baltimore Police said. Anyone with information in those shootings are asked to call Central District shooting detectives at (410) 396-2411 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Baltimore Police#Shooting#Firearms#Wjz
CBS Baltimore

Middle River Man, 25, Convicted In Catonsville Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 25-year-old Middle River man has been convicted by a jury of murder in the fatal shooting of a man in Catonsville in 2020, the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s office said Friday. Jaekwan Jacob Stephens was convicted of first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime. Police said Stephens shot and killed Charles Anthony Green, Jr., 27, during an argument in the 200 block of Garden Ridge Road just after midnight on August 18, 2020. An autopsy found Green had been shot fourteen times in his torso, head and legs. Investigators found that Stephens was...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Shooting Under Investigation In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A man was shot Friday night in Annapolis, police said. Annapolis Police officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to the 1100 block of Frederick Douglas Street for a reported shooting, where they found a man who had been shot. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition, police said. An investigation is underway. Anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Gets Life In 2020 Murder Of 20-Year-Old

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was sentenced Wednesday to life after pleading guilty to a murder two years ago in East Baltimore, authorities said. Keith Gladden received a life sentence with all but 50 years suspended for his first-degree murder conviction in the April 2020 shooting death of 20-year-old Dontrell Toliver, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office said. “My thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Toliver’s family and friends, who are left to life through this unspeakable tragedy as they mourn the sudden loss of their loved one,” Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said. “The defendant’s actions were unacceptable and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Three Early Morning Shootings Leave One Dead, Two Injured

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three separate shootings left one person dead and two other people injured early Saturday morning, according to Baltimore City Police. Around 2:12 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of North Patterson Park Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers located a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Around 4:27 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Washburn at 10th...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Girl, 17, Wounded In ‘Targeted’ Shooting In Glen Burnie, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old girl was hospitalized Thursday morning after she was shot in Glen Burnie, authorities said. Officers were called to the 6000 block of Harris Heights Avenue about 4:05 a.m. in response to a shooting, Anne Arundel County Police said. Upon arrival, they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. An officer gave the 17-year-old first aid until paramedics arrived to take her to the hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said. Based on preliminary evidence and leads, detectives believe the victim was targeted, saying it was not a random act of violence. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-222-6135 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Lawyer For Mother Of Girls Killed By Former Baltimore Co. Officer Blasts Delay Enforcing Protective Order

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An attorney representing the mother of two girls killed by their father in a shooting rampage last November alleged police botched the case with crucial early mistakes. The shooter, Robert Vicosa, is a former Baltimore County police officer who killed himself, an accomplice and his daughters following a tense manhunt. Now, the lawyer for Vicosa’s estranged wife is calling on the York County, Pennsylvania police chief to step down. Attorney for estranged wife of Robert Vicosa, the former Baltimore Co. officer who his killed children in a shooting rampage last year, says PA police failed to serve protective order immediately...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

1 Dead, 1 Injured After 2 Men Shot In Head In Pair Of Baltimore Shootings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is dead and another was injured early Friday after both were shot in the head in a pair of Baltimore shootings that unfolded about 90 minutes apart. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., patrol officers were called to the 2300 block of East Eutaw Place where they found a man lying in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds to the head, Baltimore Police said. The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police. About 90 minutes earlier, officers were called to the 2500 block of East Monument Street, where they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face, police said. That victim was taken to a hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives determined the 33-year-old was shot by an unidentified man. Afterward, the victim fled and called police. Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Convicted Murderer Charged In Another Baltimore Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police announced an arrest Wednesday in Feb. 28’s murder of Morris Hood, Jr. on Monastery Avenue. Harry Cokley, 36, was arrested Tuesday and booked on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Morris Hood, Jr., Baltimore Police said. Cokley was released in 2016, police say, after serving 13 years in prison for a previous murder and robbery conviction, according to court records. “We have to make sure they’re either serving their offenses—their sentences, and are rehabilitated when they’re incarcerated so they don’t come out to re-offend,” BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison said Wednesday. Cokley pleaded guilty to an Oct....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Motorcyclist Dies During Fiery Multi-Vehicle Crash In Harford County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed a man in Harford County on Saturday, according to authorities. State Troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to the area of Route 22 at Technology Drive in Aberdeen, Maryland, for a report of a crash involving multiple vehicles—including a Harley Davidson motorcycle—around 10 a.m.  All three vehicles caught fire. The motorcyclist, 31-year-old Zackary Michael Victor Perrone of Belair, Maryland, died in the crash, authorities said. Investigators learned in the hours following the fatal collision that the motorcycle had been traveling west on Route 22.  At the same...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Juvenile Shot In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A juvenile was shot Thursday night in Annapolis, police said. Police responded at 9:08 p.m. to the 1900 block of Copeland Street, where they found a boy shot. He was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. An investigation is ongoing.  
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore’s First Responders Recover Human Remains From Vacant House On Pennsylvania Avenue

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police officers and firefighters worked together to remove human remains from inside of a vacant house in the 2000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on Friday, according to authorities. The human remains were transported to the medical examiner’s office to be identified and to determine the cause of death, police said on Saturday. There is no other information available on the investigation at this time, according to police.  City-collected data shows that as of March 11 there were 14,952 vacant buildings in the city of Baltimore, according to Chris Shorter, Baltimore’s first city administrator. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has taken steps toward...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
53K+
Followers
24K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy