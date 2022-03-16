Howard County Announces Indictments Of 8 For Alleged Gang-Related Activity

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County officials on Wednesday announced the indictments of eight men suspected of being part of the “59 Hoover” gang, an organization responsible for a wide range of crimes throughout the county.

Jeremi Lewis, Anthony Jenkins, Daquan Woodson, Justin Harper, David Wainwright, Jr., Terrence Hux, Tavon Hawkins and Antonio Haywood were indicted March 2 by a grand jury on a list of charges ranging from drug distribution to murder following a months-long investigation into the gang’s activity, county officials said.

“This particular organization has had a presence in Howard County for well over a decade,” State’s Attorney Rich Gibson said. “Thanks to our collaborative efforts with HCPD and HCSO, we are finally able to address their crimes at an organizational level and hold them accountable for violating our laws.”

The investigation began in late 2020 once investigators determined that many serious crimes occurring in Howard County were connected to the same group, which aimed to establish a foothold in Columbia, officials said in a news release.

According to the indictment, gang members sold drugs to fund their activities, and they kept guns around for the purposes of carrying out violent crimes, protecting their drug operation and in case of retaliation.

Lewis, 34, of Columbia, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Jaden Ealy , who was shot in May 2021 and later died of his injuries. He is accused of holding a leadership role within the organization.

“The Howard County Sheriff’s Office was able to swiftly apprehend all eight individuals with the assistance of the Howard County Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Capital Regional Task Force,” Sheriff Marcus Harris said. “This process is a great example of the outstanding teamwork that exists in Howard County.”