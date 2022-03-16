ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explainer: What would a permanent daylight saving time look like?

Senators voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the Sunshine Protection Act, a proposal that would make daylight saving time permanent. If signed into law, Americans would never again have to set their clocks back an hour and lose an hour of afternoon daylight in the fall and winter.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), the lead sponsor for the bill, noted on the Senate floor that there is evidence revealing the potential harms of the biannual clock-switching including "an increase in heart attacks, car accidents and pedestrian accidents." According to the Florida senator, permanently switching to daylight saving time would reduce seasonal depression, lessen crime, and encourage kids to do outdoor activities.

If approved by the House and signed by President Biden, the bill would not be enacted into law until November 2023.

Watch the video above for more details.

NBC Chicago

Why Do We Have Daylight Saving Time and How Did It Start?

With the United States potentially making daylight saving time permanent, many are wondering how did we get here and when did it all start?. The Senate unanimously passed legislation Tuesday that would end the changing of clocks. The bill will now head to the House, and, if passed there, will be sent to President Joe Biden’s desk.
MyNorthwest

Washington’s wait for permanent Daylight Saving Time could be nearing end after Senate vote

A bill that would keep the nation in Daylight Saving Time year-round was passed by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday. Known as the Sunshine Protection Act, the bill has been brought forth by Senate cosponsors Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Patty Murray (D-WA) in each of the last three years, each time failing to get to a vote. That changed this week, after the proposal was approved in the Senate by unanimous consent.
