POTUS

Watch live: Biden reaffirms US aid to Ukraine

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
President Biden will deliver an update on U.S. aid to Ukraine following the address to Congress by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Wednesday morning.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m. ET.

The Hill

The Hill

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

