Sandra Bullock rocked a sexy business chic look made up of a black crop top and a pink blazer with color blocked pants while strutting down the streets of New York City. Sandra Bullock looked stunning as always as she made her way to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The 57-year-old actress pulled off a sexy business chic look as she rocked a baby pink-colored blazer along with a black crop top that showed off her toned midriff. The Bird Box actress paired her blazer with black pants that had colorful panels in yellow, red and the same pink as her blazer. The actress definitely turned heads as she strutted the streets of New York City on Monday, March 14.

