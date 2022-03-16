ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh Man Attacks Father With Knife, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
 10 hours ago
Rafael Carrera Photo Credit: City of Newburgh Police Department

A Hudson Valley man allegedly attacked his father with a knife during a domestic argument.

The attack took place around 7 a.m., Tuesday, March 15, in the City of Newburgh in the area of Van Ness Street and Carpenter Avenue for an assault.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim who was bleeding profusely from lacerations to his face and hand, said the City of Newburgh Police.

Officers rendered medical treatment by applying a tourniquet and bandages to control bleeding until an ambulance arrived, at which time he was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital.

An initial interview revealed the incident was domestic in nature and occurred in the driveway of the victim’s residence when the suspect, identified as Rafael Carrera, age 40, of Newburgh, started a verbal argument with his father while his father was sitting in his vehicle in the driveway, police said.

Carrera became agitated, assaulted the victim with a knife, then fled the scene on foot, police said.

The knife used in the incident has not been recovered.

Officials did not reveal if Carrera has been apprehended or charged.

Police are looking for any witnesses who may been in the area at the time of the attack.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the City of Newburgh Police Department at 845-569-7509.

Callers can remain anonymous.

