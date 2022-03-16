ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, IL

Leasehold Real Estate Taxes for Dummies –

edgarcountywatchdogs.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Property Tax Code is clear: Leaseholders are responsible for paying the real estate taxes on property they lease from an entity (local government) that is otherwise tax-exempt. We covered real estate taxes on exempted property in a previous article (here). See Shelby County State’s Attorney’s comment during a...

edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Real estate agent commission

When selling a house, the sellers are typically responsible for paying the real estate agent commission for both the buyer and seller’s agents. This is another cost to account for before making the decision to list a home—and it could be a hefty one. How much you pay for the real estate agents' commission will depend on what your agreement is, but in general, it will cost between 5% and 6% of the home’s sale price. For example, if your home’s sale price totaled $350,000 and you agreed to pay 5% to the agents—2.5% to the buyer’s agent and 2.5% to your agent—you would be shelling out $17,500 in real estate agent commissions. That money would be paid out of the purchase funds turned over by the buyer at closing, then split between the two agents. The remainder, minus any other costs or mortgage loan payoffs, would go to you.
REAL ESTATE
KMOV

City dedicates $500K in federal money to helping homeowners behind on real estate taxes

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Homeowners behind on their real estate taxes will be saved from foreclosure under a new program unveiled by city officials. On Wednesday, Mayor Tishaura Jones announced $500,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funding will go toward the St. Louis Real Estate Tax Assistance Fund. The federal money is in addition to $50,000 privately raised. The group has an additional fundraising goal of $300,000.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
County
Shelby County, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
Boston Globe

Beware broad brush of Wu’s real estate tax proposal

Re “Wu’s real estate tax proposal merits Legislature’s approval” (Editorial, Feb. 19): Until Mayor Michelle Wu redefines luxury real estate as price per square foot, the city’s proposed transfer tax of up to 2 percent on real estate sales of $2 million or more is unfair to families. A $2 million family house in Jamaica Plain is an investment in family equity, while a $2 million condo in the Seaport or at the Mandarin Oriental hotel is a luxury lifestyle investment.
BOSTON, MA
San Francisco Chronicle

Court upholds San Francisco’s real estate transfer tax

San Francisco's real estate transfer tax, which is higher than the statewide rate and applies to more transactions, has been upheld by a state appeals court. California imposed a transfer tax of 55 cents for each $500 in real estate transactions in a 1967 law but allowed higher taxes by the state’s 121 charter cities and by any “city and county” — a description that applies, both factually and legally, only to San Francisco, courts affirmed in the current case. San Francisco’s tax, approved in its current version by local voters in 2008 and 2016, ranges from $2.50 to $12.50 for every $500 that changes hands.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Taxes#Real Property#Tax Law#Leasehold Estate#County Board#State
cbs19news

Albemarle County offering real estate tax relief

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County government is offering real estate tax relief to elderly or permanently disabled persons. Those who received tax relief last year must file their application or certification renewal by April 1. This is to determine eligibility before the June 25 real estate tax bills.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Real Estate

Comments / 0

Community Policy