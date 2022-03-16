Leasehold Real Estate Taxes for Dummies

When selling a house, the sellers are typically responsible for paying the real estate agent commission for both the buyer and seller’s agents. This is another cost to account for before making the decision to list a home—and it could be a hefty one. How much you pay for the real estate agents' commission will depend on what your agreement is, but in general, it will cost between 5% and 6% of the home’s sale price. For example, if your home’s sale price totaled $350,000 and you agreed to pay 5% to the agents—2.5% to the buyer’s agent and 2.5% to your agent—you would be shelling out $17,500 in real estate agent commissions. That money would be paid out of the purchase funds turned over by the buyer at closing, then split between the two agents. The remainder, minus any other costs or mortgage loan payoffs, would go to you.

REAL ESTATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO