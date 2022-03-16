Best Needle Drops in ‘The Adam Project’, Ranked

Last week, the final installment of the three-part Kanye West documentary, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, was released on Netflix. Documentarian and long-time friend and collaborator Coodie followed a young West around Chicago during the early days of his career when he was working more as a producer than a rapper. Coodie’s camera follows West and his unwavering determination to obtain a record deal so that he can become a solo artist. The first two episodes depict West’s climb towards stardom, and the final chapter picks up several years after the release of his first album. During that time, West became a worldwide superstar, while Coodie continued to work on smaller projects and started a family. The two reconnected as West was involved with the fashion world, the Kardashians, and American politics.
