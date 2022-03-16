ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC: Omicron subvariant accounts for 23% of new cases; 3 more COVID-19 updates

By Erica Carbajal
beckershospitalreview.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for about 23 percent of new cases, according to the latest estimates from the CDC. The estimate is for the week ending March 12. Estimates of BA.2 prevalence suggest the subvariant accounted for 11.6 percent of new cases for the week ending March 5. The...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

