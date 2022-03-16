Cleanse, Moisturize and Fortify Your Hair With Up to 60% Off at SkinStore

Who Should (And Shouldn’t) Get Wedding Hair Extensions? When to Get Hair Extensions Types. Hair extensions are the not-so-secret ingredient to just about any good bridal hair look. If you are blessed with lots of volume but your hair is shorter than you dreamed it would be for your big day, you might want to add hair extensions for the length. On the flip side, if you’ve got the length you want but not the volume, extensions are a total game-changer. Whether you’re wearing your hair up or down, extensions are great at holding shape, meaning your hair will still look good when you hit the dancefloor at the after-party.

