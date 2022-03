The Cleveland-based metalcore act A Sense of Purpose has just released its new EP, All the Grief Was Gone. Produced by the Grammy-nominated team at Lititz, PA-based Atrium Audio (August Burns Red, ERRA), the record came together when touring shut down during the pandemic. The group intended to record in March of 2020 but had to postpone twice because of COVID. It didn't make it into the studio until August of 2020.

