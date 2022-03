Michigan and Villanova be the first game to tip in San Antonio on Thursday (March 24) in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA men’s basketball Tournament. The matchup, part of the South Region, is set to start at 7:29 p.m. ET (6:29 local) and will air on TBS. Brian Anderson will serve as the play-by-play announcer with Jim Jackson as analyst and Allie LaForce as the sideline reporter.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO