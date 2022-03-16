ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Steve Austin releases new beer for 3:16 day. Here’s where to get it

By Nexstar Media Wire, Austin Kellerman
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlQT4_0egrXLd800

(NEXSTAR) – During his wrestling heyday, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was known for downing a few cold beers in the ring after battering his opponents. These days, he’s doing less battering and more brewing.

Austin, along with his partners at El Segundo Brewing Company in California, will be releasing a new lager beer on March 16. Over the last few years, the date has been dubbed “3:16 day” to honor the popular wrestler’s Austin 3:16 catchphrase.

This year, the former WWE champ is celebrating by releasing Broken Skull American Lager to a good portion of the country. The lager will be Austin’s second beer with the folks at El Segundo. His Broken Skull IPA was released in 2014 and is now available nationwide.

WWE wrestler Big E breaks neck during live ‘SmackDown’ broadcast

Austin’s latest brew is described by El Segundo as a 4.8% ABV lager brewed with 100% Contessa hops. It’s smooth with a crisp finish and is designed to deliver a classic lager flavor.

According to a map of release dates, the new beer should be available March 16 at stores in Southern California, Texas, Missouri, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington DC, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

Over the next couple weeks, it’ll be released in Northern California, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Maine.

Austin’s WrestleMania 18 opponent dies at 63

Austin is planning a beer bash release party WrestleMania weekend in Fort Worth, Texas. The March 31 event will take place at the world-famous Billy Bob’s.

Days later, Austin is scheduled to step into the ring at AT&T Stadium during night one of WrestleMania for a showdown with current WWE star Kevin Owens.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

13-year-old behind wheel in crash that killed 9

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- In a news conference Thursday, the National Transportation Safety Board said a 13-year-old boy was behind the wheel of the Dodge truck that hit the 17-passenger van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team home from a tournament. Nine people died in that crash– six USW students, the head […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
State
New Jersey State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
State
New Hampshire State
ABC Big 2 News

Victims in fiery college crash identified by DPS

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the nine people killed in a fiery crash Tuesday night after a University of the Southwest van carrying golf team members was hit head on by a Dodge truck. The crash happened near the intersection of SH 115 and FM 1788. According to DPS, […]
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for wanted fugitive

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to locate a wanted man. 28-year-old Rudolfo Vasquez has been indicted by a Grand Jury on a Sexual Assault of a Child charge. Now, law enforcement is hoping to find him and take him into custody.  If you know where Vasquez can […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Austin
ABC Big 2 News

Warrant service looking for woman accused of mail theft

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland County Warrant Service is asking for help to locate a woman with an outstanding warrant. Amber Aschelle Wilson is wanted for stealing mail from at least 10 different addresses.  If you know where she can be found, you are encouraged to call 432-688-4700.  Midland County Warrant Services is a multi-function […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man arrested for punching, choking girlfriend

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa man was arrested after police said he assaulted his girlfriend. Pedro Marquez, 37, was charged with Assault by Strangulation, Family Violence, a third-degree felony. According to an affidavit, on March 13, police responded to a home on Brittany Lane after a woman called 911. When officers arrived at the scene, […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD arrests woman accused of DWI, evading arrest

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Earlier this week, the Midland Police Department arrested a woman accused of drinking and driving and evading arrest. Enriqueta Cathy LaBombard, 52, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Evading in a Motor Vehicle.  According to an arrest affidavit, shortly after 10:00 p.m. on March 15, an officer with MPD was […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for restroom intruder

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of intruding on a woman in a restroom.  According to a Facebook post, on March 16, the man pictured below went into the women’s restroom at Home Depot and entered an occupied stall. The woman inside the […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Day#Food Drink#Beverages#Smackdown#Contessa
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For In-N-Out Burger Closings in 2022

The west coast chain remains hugely popular, but have recent business decisions harmed its reputation?. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: The Harris Poll, Inc.com, Mashed.com, Patch.com, In-N-Out Burger Executive Vice President Bob Lang, Jr, Calpirg.org, MailChimp.com, and In-N-Out Burger company executive Arnie Wensinger.
ABC Big 2 News

MPD arrests man accused of kidnapping, stalking, assault

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Earlier this week, the Midland Police Department arrested a man accused of assaulting, stalking, and kidnapping his estranged wife. Uriel Hernandez Rodriguez has been charged with Aggravated Kidnapping, Continuous Violence Against the Family, and Stalking. On March 15, an officer with MPD responded to the Midland Park Mall to investigate a disturbance. […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Church vandalized, MPD searching for suspects

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify three people accused of vandalizing a church.  According to a Facebook post, the three people pictured below, described as “young males” by police, were caught on security camera after they entered Holy Trinity Episcopal Church on W Illinois Ave. […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
ABC Big 2 News

Growing memorial honors students, coach killed in fiery crash

HOBBS, New Mexico (Nexstar)- Staff at the Rockwind Community Links Gold Course, located across the street from the University of the Southwest, have started a memorial to honor those killed in a fiery crash Tuesday night.  Employees said the course is where USW golf team members practiced and perfected their swings. Now a memorial of […]
HOBBS, NM
Omaha.com

Oats star in a timely new beer for St. Patrick's Day

Irish Whiskey Cask Scottish Oatmeal Stout, a beer celebrating Celtic culture, is now available in the U.S. Originally developed a decade ago by Scottish brewer Innis & Gunn to mark St. Patrick’s Day, this limited-edition beer hadn’t been available in the U.S. until recently. Abroad, it received numerous international distinctions including “Best in Class-Porters and Stouts” at the Alberta Beverage Awards and Grand Gold at the Global Monde Selection Awards last year.
OMAHA, NE
ABC Big 2 News

Midland College paying tribute to USW after final round

MIDLAND, Texas: Driving home from a tournament in Midland, the van carrying the University of the Southwest’s men’s and women’s golf team crashed into a pickup truck in Andrews county, according to Texas DPS. Of the 11 people in the two vehicles, nine died at the scene and two golfers remain in the hospital in […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
925K+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy