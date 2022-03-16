ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

'Devastated and Heartbroken': Buzz Williams Slams NCAA Snub, Calls System 'Flawed'

By Art Garcia
All Aggies
All Aggies
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=044ykX_0egrXIyx00

Texas A&M coach doesn't understand how 12 SEC wins weren't enough for at-large bid

Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said the process that kept the Aggies out of the NCAA Tournament is “wrong” and “flawed,” and he’s “lost faith in the system.”

In the wake of the Aggies’ 74-62 win over Alcorn State to open the NIT Tuesday night, Williams opened his postgame press conference with an eight-minute statement deriding the NCAA snub and lack of transparency behind the selection methodology.

“After studying this non-stop for the past two days and looking at it from every vantage point, it defies logic that we are not in the NCAA Tournament,” he said. “Despite repeated pleas, I have only been given generalities by those above me – not data-specific evidence – on why we weren’t invited.

“Without logical reasoning behind the decision, while knowing I still must explain this to our guys and their families, it has caused me to lose all respect and faith in the system, and those that are in it. What has transpired is wrong.”

Buzz Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qXW2q_0egrXIyx00

Buzz Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nEVoP_0egrXIyx00

Aggies

Texas A&M (24-12) reached the SEC Tournament championship game, part of a seven-game winning streak that included three wins over ranked teams currently in the NCAA tourney. Many fellow coaches and college basketball observers felt that was enough to get the Aggies into the field of 68.

Instead, A&M settled for a No. 1 seed in the NIT.

“We won five of our last six to finish the regular season and won three of our last four games last week while advancing to the championship game of the conference tournament,” Williams said. “That ending propelled us to a total of 12 SEC wins for the season. We found out Sunday afternoon that those numbers weren’t good enough to be invited as an at-large team. We were and are completely devastated and heartbroken.

“‘Sad’ is the wrong word because it doesn’t completely express the totality of our emotions. Since our return late Sunday night, I have spent all of my waking hours trying to better understand the data on how those 12 SEC-competition-only wins weren’t enough. While knowing that the four teams in our league that won more than that were all a 4-seed or higher.”

Those four teams are Auburn (2-seed), Tennessee (3-seed), Kentucky (2-seed) and Arkansas (4-seed). Alabama (6-seed) and LSU (6-seed) are also in the tournament.

The Aggies beat Auburn, Arkansas and Alabama during their late-season run. Texas A&M also owns an early-season win over Notre Dame, which is an 11-seed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jSaxS_0egrXIyx00

Aggies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LXh91_0egrXIyx00

Aggies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mxEib_0egrXIyx00

Aggies

“The process is obviously flawed, and it is apparent that there is way more included that is unseen and unknown in the selection of the 36 at-large teams than what the public is made aware of,” Williams said. “Until there is complete transparency and accountability, the system will stay broken, and this will continue to happen.

“Like many other things I have seen with the NCAA in my career, especially in my tenure here, allowing a personal bias to impact the process should not be allowed. Our players and staff earned the right to play in the greatest tournament in the world, and it disgusts me in a way I can’t articulate that the system, and the adults in it, prohibited that from happening, because several in our program will never have that opportunity again.”

Williams also called out the makeup of the selection committee

“As I began to do research, the first thing I wanted to learn was how members were selected to the committee and how the section of those members even worked,” he said. “In other words, what committee selected the committee?

“I wanted to research who was on the committee for this year’s tournament, their career paths, and how they were appointed to their position on the committee, so that once they were appointed, what data is it that they study. When, where, and how often do they meet? And when they meet, what are the topics of discussion, and during it all, what metrics do they look at, and what is most important?”

In the end, an exasperated Williams didn’t get the answers he was searching for.

“Despite how disenchanted I have become with all of this I will always stand up for our players and the families they represent,” he said. “Regardless of the opinion of anyone, that is the least that I can do. Our focus is now on what we can control.”

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Scotty Pippen Jr. Made History In Sunday’s Game

Scotty Pippen Jr.’s star continues to rise. On Sunday, the junior guard led his team to an NIT win and made some history in the process. Behind a 32-point performance against Dayton, Pippen became Vanderbilt’s all-time points leader for a single season. The son of the NBA great was the first Commodore to ever surpass 700 points in a season, and currently sits at 708. As it stands, Pippen is 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,549.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To NCAA Tournament Ref Controversy

The NCAA Tournament officials have been not great at times this year – and that’s putting it nicely. On Saturday, fans were furious with the officiating in the game between No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina. The majority of the calls went against the Tar Heels as the Bears made a furious comeback to force overtime, before ultimately losing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NCAA Swimmer Who Finished Behind Lia Thomas Releases Statement

An NCAA swimmer who finished one spot out of the finals in the 500 meter freestyle, which was won by Lia Thomas, has released a statement. Virginia Tech swimmer Reka Gyorgy, a two-time ACC champion and All-American, finished in 17th in the qualifying of the 500 meter freestyle. Only the top 16 finishers made it to the finals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To Lia Thomas’ NCAA Championship

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick, who helped break barriers in the racing world, has weighed in on Lia Thomas’ performance at the NCAA championships. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship in the freestyle division earlier this weekend. The Penn swimmer, who previously competed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
FanSided

Falcons replace Matt Ryan in less than 2 hours

Marcus Mariota replaces Matt Ryan as the next starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons. Check in on your friends who root for the Atlanta Falcons, as Marcus Mariota is replacing Matt Ryan. The former face of the franchise was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick in the...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Cleveland Browns trade veteran quarterback to Bills

The big news of the day for the Cleveland Browns was that they officially finalized and announced their trade that brought Deshaun Watson over from the Houston Texans. However, his was not the only quarterback trade involving the Browns on Sunday. The Browns also announced that they had traded backup...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buzz Williams
Larry Brown Sports

Commanders reportedly checked in on notable retired QB

The Washington Commanders’ search for a new quarterback may have been the most comprehensive of any team’s. We know this because it certainly sounds like they were looking at quarterbacks few other teams would have even thought to look at. The Commanders searched far and wide for quarterback...
NFL
Sportico

The Professional Collegiate League: An Amateur Case Study

Click here to read the full article. Ricky Volante wanted to pay college athletes, and he had a damn good plan to do it. He just needed money, which is why he was standing outside the Roman Colosseum, with earphones, interrupting his own honeymoon to take a conference call with a potential patron. It was March 2019, and Volante, a sports and entertainment lawyer and former college baseball player, hadn’t planned on doing any business. But as CEO of what would become the Professional Collegiate League, a startup basketball venture with the modest goal of upending the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#Ncaa Tourney#Ncaa Tournament#Texas A M#The Ncaa Tournament#Nit#Sec Tournament
The Independent

ESPN pauses coverage of women’s basketball match in protest at Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

Two ESPN announcers paused coverage of a women’s basketball match in protest of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay bill.”To begin the second half of the game between South Carolina and Howard, the sport network’s Carolyn Peck and Courtney Lyle instead talked about their solidarity with Disney employees over Florida House Bill 157. ESPN has been owned by Disney since 1996.“Normally at this time we would take a look back at the first half,” Lyle said instead of introducing the second half action.“But there are things bigger than basketball that need to be addressed at this time. Our friends our family,...
BASKETBALL
The Daily Jeffersonian

Cory McQuain begins second stint as Buckeye Trail baseball coach

OLD WASHINGTON — Buckeye Trail's baseball team will have a new leader this spring as Cory McQuain returns for a second stint guiding the Warriors' baseball program. McQuain, a 1996 Buckeye Trail graduate returns home for a second go-round as head baseball coach having previously held the position from 1998-2004. But McQuain pointed out things have changed since that first time.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
FastBreak on FanNation

NBA Legend Announces Retirement

On Monday, Jamal Crawford announced from his Twitter account that he has retired from basketball. The NBA legend has played for the Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Hawks, Trail Blazers, Clippers, Timberwolves, Suns and Nets.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Daily Jeffersonian

Devani Roe takes over Buckeye Trail softball program

OLD WASHINGTON — Buckeye Trail returns six starters from a 2021 team that nearly knocked off No. 3 seeded Harrison Central to advance to the district tournament last spring. Trail led early, only to fall 8-7. A big reason for the team’s success the last few seasons, pitcher Sidney Beaver, has picked up her diploma, along with Aliza Bates. Third baseman Gracie Roe opted not to come out, so the Warriors will be without her glove and dangerous bat.
OLD WASHINGTON, OH
The Spun

Nicholaus Iamaleava, 5-Star Quarterback, Announces Big Commitment

Long Beach Poly quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava is a five-star prospect and one of the top quarterbacks in the Class of 2023. Today, he announced his commitment. On Monday, Iamaleava announced that he is joining the Tennessee Volunteers. Speaking to 247Sports, Iamaleava said that the Vols had “everything” he was looking for and that the people there made the school “feel like home.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
807
Followers
579
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy