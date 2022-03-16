ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

GuilfordWorks to Host PATH Regional Healthcare Job Expo on March 30

GuilfordWorks and Piedmont Area for Triad Healthcare (PATH) will host the PATH Regional Healthcare Expo, an online, virtual event, from 10 am to 1 pm on Wednesday, March 30. Registration is required.

Some of the region’s top healthcare employers will be available to meet participants via chat and video conference to discuss job openings.

Participating employers include:

  • Cone Health
  • Novant Health
  • UNC Health
  • Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine, Inc.
  • ComForCare of Winston-Salem
  • The Well-Spring Group
  • Pennybyrn Retirement Community
  • Bethany Medical Center
  • Bayada Home Health Care
  • Eagle Physicians
  • Home Instead
  • A Servant’s Heart

“Healthcare workers have always been and continue to be critical to our community; however, there remains a shortage of workers today,” said PATH Chairperson Trip Smithdeal. “This event allows anyone interested in starting a career in healthcare to meet with representatives from the area’s top healthcare providers and facilities.”

This event is presented by PATH with supporting partners: GuilfordWorks, DavidsonWorks, PTRC Workforce Development Board, Regional Workforce Development Board, and PATH membership association body.

