Giants re-sign CB Jarren Williams, will not tender Jake Fromm or J.R. Reed

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The New York Giants continued to forge their 2022 roster with under-the-radar moves on Wednesday with the re-signing of defensive back Jarren Williams, who was an exclusive rights free agent this spring.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Williams, 24, was signed by the Giants back in August 2020 after being waived by the Arizona Cardinals, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Albany that spring.

Williams has spent most of his two seasons with the Giants on the practice squad. He was active for two games in 2020 and eight games last season. He has 19 total tackles in his short NFL career.

In other roster news, the Giants have chosen not to tender quarterback Jake Fromm or cornerback J.R. Reed.

The Giants don’t need to carry Fromm going forward. They are bringing in two other quarterbacks in Tyrod Taylor and Davis Webb and still have Brian Lewerke, who assigned to reserves/future deal in January.

