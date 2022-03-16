ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

New iPhone popularity helps 5G smartphone sales finally overtake 4G

By Steve McCaskill
TechRadar
TechRadar
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apple may have been relatively late to launch a 5G device, but sales of compatible iPhones mean that next-generation handsets now account for more than half of the market for the first time. According to Counterpoint Research, 51% of all smartphones sold in January could connect to a 5G...

www.techradar.com

deseret.com

Apple will launch a new low-cost 5G phone — the iPhone SE 3

Apple is expected to announce a new low-cost version of its iPhone SE, compatible with 5G, at its product launch event on Tuesday, per Reuters. Details: The phone will broadly be the same design as the iPhone SE but will have an upgraded processor and camera, in addition to 5G.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

The New iPhone SE 2022 5G smartphone has the powerful A15 Bionic chip & Smart HDR

Offering the A15 Bionic chip, the New iPhone SE 2022 smartphone makes everything you do easier. Up to 1.8 times faster than the iPhone 8, its 6-core CPU works together with a 4-core GPU. It not only tackles tasks but also helps you win your favorite games. With the 16-core Neural Engine, it supports machine-learning tasks and has an iconic glass and aluminum design in 3 colors. Its 4.7-inch retina display stays protected thanks to tough glass on both the front and back. Additionally, it has IP67 water and dust resistance to last through everything you do. Its Home Button with Touch ID gives you security and privacy, and the New iPhone SE 2022 has a great battery life. With a 12 MP camera, it lets you enjoy powerful computational photography. Finally, it boasts 5G connectivity for lower latency, fast downloads, quick uploads, high-quality HD FaceTime calls, and more.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Apple ‘looking to dominate budget smartphone market’ with new iPhone SE

Apple’s introduction of a new iPhone SE is a sign the phone maker is looking to “dominate the growing budget smartphone market”, one industry expert has said.The new handset, which goes on sale on March 18, is several hundred pounds cheaper than the flagship iPhone 13 – but comes with the same A15 Bionic processor and 5G connectivity.Although it has a smaller screen and the older iPhone design of a physical home button, mobiles expert Catherine Hiley from Uswitch.com said the new device offered a “huge power-up for the budget range”.A number of smartphone manufacturers have taken to introducing more...
CELL PHONES
The Associated Press

Apple Announces the New iPhone SE: A Powerful Smartphone in an Iconic Design

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 8, 2022-- Apple® today announced iPhone® SE, a powerful new iPhone in an iconic design, with exceptional capabilities and performance at an incredible price. iPhone SE comes in a compact and durable design, and together with iOS 15, delivers a seamless user experience. The new iPhone SE features impressive upgrades including the performance of A15 Bionic, which powers advanced camera capabilities and makes nearly every experience better, from photo editing to power-intensive operations like gaming and augmented reality. Along with 5G, longer battery life, and improved durability, iPhone SE comes in three stunning colors — midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED. 1 iPhone SE will be available for pre-order this Friday, March 11, with availability beginning Friday, March 18.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Se#Smartphone#New Iphone#5g#Smart Phone#Ios#Counterpoint Research#Oppo#Android#Nfc
PCMag

The iPhone SE Steers Clear of AT&T's New 5G Band

AT&T is holding back some of its 5G prowess for later this year, but the new iPhone SE will not work on AT&T's upcoming 3.45GHz 5G network, the carrier confirmed to PCMag. The iPhone SE will still cruise along on AT&T's network. It will get all of AT&T's 4G frequencies, and it will show a 5G or 5GE indicator sometimes, although those will generally signify 4G levels of performance.
CELL PHONES
WALA-TV FOX10

Apple’s Spring Event, New Budget iPhone and 5G

Apple holds its first big product event of 2022 and the focus was all on performance.. We’re talking faster chips, more devices with 5G connectivity and more powerful cameras. Highlights from Tuesday’s launch include: a new budget iPhone SE, an updated iPad Air, and a more powerful Mac chip....
CELL PHONES
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com

