New iPhone popularity helps 5G smartphone sales finally overtake 4G

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 8, 2022-- Apple® today announced iPhone® SE, a powerful new iPhone in an iconic design, with exceptional capabilities and performance at an incredible price. iPhone SE comes in a compact and durable design, and together with iOS 15, delivers a seamless user experience. The new iPhone SE features impressive upgrades including the performance of A15 Bionic, which powers advanced camera capabilities and makes nearly every experience better, from photo editing to power-intensive operations like gaming and augmented reality. Along with 5G, longer battery life, and improved durability, iPhone SE comes in three stunning colors — midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED. 1 iPhone SE will be available for pre-order this Friday, March 11, with availability beginning Friday, March 18.
Comments / 0