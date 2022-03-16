ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan point guard Devante' Jones out for Tournament opener

DeVante' Jones has started every game at point guard this season for Michigan. The Wolverines will enter the NCAA Tournament without him.

Jones is in concussion protocol and did not travel with the team to Indianapolis, where 11-seed Michigan faces Colorado State in the Tournament opener Thursday afternoon.

It's a big blow for the Wolverines, a young team that relies heavily on Jones' veteran leadership. The senior transfer from Coastal Carolina, where he was Sun Belt Player of the Year last season, leads Michigan in assists (4.6) and ranks third in scoring (10.7) and rebounds (4.6).

And Colorado State just so happens to have one of the most dangerous guards in the country in Mountain West Player of the Year David Roddy, who averages 19.4 a game and shoots over 45 percent from three.

Juwan Howard and Michigan will likely turn to freshman point guard Frankie Collins in Jones' absence. A top-50 recruit, Collins has played limited minutes in 28 games this season, averaging 2.5 points and 1.4 assists.

If Michigan can get past Roddy and the Rams -- the Wolverines were 2.5-point favorites prior to the news of Jones' absence -- it is hopeful that Jones can return for a potential Round of 32 game on Saturday.

