Italian doom metal outfit Messa have cultivated a loyal following over the last six years. Their mix of dark-ambient drones with vintage occult doom and mesmerising vocals conjure images of sepia-tinged acid trips. Now on their third album Close, they’ve become even more eclectic. Segments of jazz-laden oud, piano and saxophone come together to create tempestuous melodies, complemented by vocalist Sara Bianchin’s velvety sounding voice. Recorded and mixed by Maurizio ‘Icio’ Baggio, credit must be given for the crispness of the production quality, as this allows for the music to impact as exactly as it was intended.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO