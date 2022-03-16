ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, CA

Local BART service restored after fatality on tracks

By Jeremy Walsh
PleasantonWeekly
PleasantonWeekly
 5 days ago

BART train service was stopped for nearly an hour and a half between the Dublin-Pleasanton and West Dublin-Pleasanton stations on Wednesday morning due to a fatality on...

pleasantonweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PleasantonWeekly

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Mines Road in Livermore

A motorcyclist died at an area hospital after being critically injured in a crash with an oncoming vehicle making a left turn across Mines Road in Livermore on Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision occurred some time before 1:30 p.m. Saturday, with CHP receiving the report...
LIVERMORE, CA
PleasantonWeekly

Pleasanton woman dies from injuries in Hopyard Road crash last month

A Pleasanton woman who sustained serious injuries after her car was sideswiped and crashed on Hopyard Road last month later died at an area hospital, the Weekly has learned. The victim -- identified as Ana Paula Munaretto -- was pronounced dead at Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley two days after the collision, according to the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau. Her death was first confirmed publicly by police on Thursday.
PLEASANTON, CA
PleasantonWeekly

BART receives federal relief funding grant of almost $271M

BART will receive nearly $271 million in relief funding from last year's federal American Rescue Plan Act, the transit agency said last week. The $270.8 million grant is the second-largest award for any transit agency in the country, trailing only New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and will help keep BART operating as its ridership remains below one-third of pre-pandemic estimates.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Pleasanton, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Dublin, CA
San Francisco, CA
Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
Pleasanton, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Pleasanton, CA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bart#Fatality#Accident
PleasantonWeekly

News Digest: New COVID testing site at fairgrounds | Sponsor a military banner in Dublin | The Golden Sneaker

KindlyTest has opened a new COVID-19 community testing site at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton designed to serve the Tri-Valley community. Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week, the no-cost test site is open to everyone age 2 years old and up (insured or uninsured) and no appointment is necessary. The company partners with a certified laboratory in Hayward to process results within 24 to 36 hours.
DUBLIN, CA
PleasantonWeekly

Alameda County admits ongoing rat problem at social services office

Rats continue be a problem for employees in Alameda County offices at the Eastmont Town Center in Oakland, a county employee said and county officials admitted this week. The Alameda County Social Services Agency had temporarily closed its offices at the center at 7200 Bancroft Ave. on Sept. 9 for the health and safety of the staff and the public, spokeswoman Sylvia Soublet said then.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
PleasantonWeekly

Pleasanton PD releases video, identifies man killed in police shooting

Footage depicts man charging at officers with knife in hand after standoff outside apartment. The Pleasanton Police Department on Thursday provided more details about the fatal encounter that occurred one week earlier, including releasing composite video from the hours-long standoff that ended with a domestic violence suspect being shot and killed after running at officers with a knife in hand.
PLEASANTON, CA
PleasantonWeekly

PleasantonWeekly

Pleasanton, CA
491
Followers
2K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Pleasanton, CA

 https://www.PleasantonWeekly.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy