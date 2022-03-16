Local BART service restored after fatality on tracks

A Pleasanton woman who sustained serious injuries after her car was sideswiped and crashed on Hopyard Road last month later died at an area hospital, the Weekly has learned. The victim -- identified as Ana Paula Munaretto -- was pronounced dead at Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley two days after the collision, according to the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau. Her death was first confirmed publicly by police on Thursday.

PLEASANTON, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO