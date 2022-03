Renée Lertzman is a psychologist who deals with climate anxiety — but she's not a therapist. She works with companies on their sustainability and ESG initiatives. She's been doing this since 2011 and thinks one of the key concepts companies need to embrace is "ambivalence," or the recognition that people often have competing and conflicting motivations when it comes to acting on behalf of the environment.

