I was watching a nature show on YouTube the other day and came across an interesting ad from a company that helps you become carbon neutral through a monthly service. How do they do it? Well, first they must calculate your carbon footprint. They look at your community average, lifestyle and fuel aspects. Once your emission number is generated, it calculates your needed offsets to fund ongoing reforestation projects along river corridors in the amazon rainforest.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO