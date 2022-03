After going back in time to 1963 and saving the world at the end of Season 2, the new season will pick up where the Hargreeves siblings left off. In an altered timeline, Reginald created the Sparrow Academy, a stylish and smart group of superheroes that mirrors the Umbrella Academy. After a violent confrontation, the two groups must learn to team up and defeat a new entity that threatens to destroy everything. The logline from Netflix asks, “Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?”

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO