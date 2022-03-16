ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Dashcam video shows children survive being struck in busy Las Vegas intersection

By Duncan Phenix, Nexstar Media Wire
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qcGPe_0egrUASQ00

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A disturbing crash that two children were lucky to survive was caught on a driver’s dashcam in Las Vegas.

Mark Langley witnessed the incident unfold and recorded the two children being struck by an SUV with his dashcam.

Langley was driving east on Mar. 10, when he stopped at a red light. Out of the corner of his eye, he saw two children run out in the crosswalk, but against the light.

The video shows the children make it across the southbound lanes of Rainbow Blvd. and continue running into the northbound lanes. The video shows the driver of a grey minivan slam on their brakes, narrowly missing them. But as the children continue past the minivan, they are hit by a white SUV.

‘Take the lead’: President Zelenskyy pleads with Congress for help

The impact throws both children across the road. Amazingly, both children pop to their feet and keep running to the northeast corner of the intersection, where other drivers stop to check on them.

The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene.

Neither of the children had life-threatening injuries, one of them broke a wrist bone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

MSP searches for hit and run driver in PG County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police Troopers are looking for a driver who was involved in an early morning hit and run Monday. Troopers said Felnibe Patefagou, 38, of Lanham, Md., was walking on the north side of Branch Avenue (MD Route 5) south of the Capital Beltway when he was hit. […]
LANHAM, MD
WDVM 25

Police search for shooting suspect

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Winchester Police are searching for and obtained a warrant for 30-year-old Chanz Doleman, who they say shot and critically injured someone overnight on Sunday. According to police, Doleman and the 26-year-old victim were visiting a home on Gibbens St. when the two got into an argument. That’s when Doleman shot the […]
WINCHESTER, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Washington State
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Dashcam#Streaming Video#Traffic Accident#Klas#Suv#Nexstar Media Inc
WDVM 25

UPDATE: Identity revealed of officer involved in shooting

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Monday, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office revealed the identity of the deputy involved in Friday’s shooting. According to a news release, Deputy 1st Class Christian Lucente was the one who pulled the trigger. Lucente was trying to arrest 28-year-old Lookman-Khalil Bello of Hagerstown at the time of the shooting. […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Accidents
WDVM 25

Woman previously reported missing arrested for theft

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVNS) — On March 10, 2022, Sierra Jones, a woman previously reported missing from the Oak Hill area was arrested for theft. According to court documents, on March 10, 2022, Patrolman T.M. Hogan of Oak Hill Police Department was called to a theft complaint on Hidden Valley Drive, in Oak Hill. When […]
OAK HILL, WV
WDVM 25

Eastland County Deputy killed while ‘trying to save people from the horrible fires’

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Eastland County Deputy was tragically killed while trying to save citizens from devastating fires overnight. The Cisco Police Department confirms Deputy Barbara Fenley died during the fires. They say, “she was a special servant and an attribute to our profession. We will kneel in prayer for her family, friends […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
WDVM 25

Man arrested, victim hospitalized after stabbing outside convenience store

UPDATE 10:50 p.m. — Police arrested 46-year-old Wilbur Herrera for the stabbing that took place outside of a gas station. Police arrived at the scene around 3 p.m. Herrera has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding. STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — One person is in a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing took place outside […]
STERLING, VA
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy