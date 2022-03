It was 1925, nearly three decades before Walt Disney broke ground on the orange groves of Anaheim, California, for what would become arguably his greatest work: Disneyland. Disney and his bride, Lillian Bounds, headed north from their Hollywood home to Mount Rainier National Park and then on to Seattle — not to scope out the land for a theme park venture, but to honeymoon in a place of natural wonder that they loved dearly after marrying at Bounds’ brother’s home in Lewiston, Idaho, that July.

