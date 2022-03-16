Microsoft Windows PowerShell Can Help Streamline Your Systems Administration

For entrepreneurs, productivity is the name of the game. And while you can do many things to get into better productivity habits , certain things will just always take a lot of time. Or will they?

With tools like Windows PowerShell, you can streamline systems administration and automate tasks in ways that can save you a ton of time when you're trying to run an office environment. If you don't know where to start, check out The 2022 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle , on sale today for just $19.99 (reg. $1,200).

This six-course bundle is taught by IT professional Vijay Saini (4.3/5 instructor rating). Saini works for a leading cloud service company and has extensive experience automating small to large scale projects. He's worked extensively with Microsoft Azure, PowerShell, Python, and other automation tools.

In these courses, Saini starts you out with essential tools for Windows administrators. You'll learn about the advantages of PowerShell scripting and explore how to set it up while creating a syncovery profile for both local and cloud backup. You'll explore important programs like Windows Event Viewer, Task Scheduler, and Task Manager before progressing to the first scripting course. In this course, you'll start with PowerShell scripting, learning basic command lines to automate daily tasks. You'll learn how to integrate PowerShell concepts with non-Microsoft products before advancing into expert-level scripting.

The bundle also includes courses on Active Directory (AD) management using PowerShell, automating administrative activities, and even GUI automation with Python. It's a comprehensive course load that will take you from an absolute PowerShell beginner to being able to automate a significant number of manual tasks in day-to-day administration.

Save time and energy with Windows PowerShell. Right now, you can get The 2022 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle on sale for a limited time for just $19.99.

