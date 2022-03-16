ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Russia punches economic hole above its weight

By Gina Chon
Reuters
 5 days ago
WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia’s sudden disappearance

from global trade leaves a big economic hole. After being isolated for most of the Cold War, the country became a major commodities exporter. That’s why the loss of an economy smaller than the U.S. state of Texas is pushing up global prices for energy, metals and wheat.

The Soviet Union wasn’t a major factor in international commerce. In 1985 global trade, mostly with Eastern Europe, accounted for just 4% of its gross national product. Trade made up about 17% of American GDP in the same year. Mismanagement and poor harvests led the Soviet Union to import grain for much of the 1970s and 80s.

The arrival of Mikhail Gorbachev as the Soviet leader in 1985 opened the door to international markets. After the union collapsed in 1991, Russia broke into the world’s top 25 trading countries, accounting for about 1% of global exports, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. Its share peaked at nearly 3% but took a hit after President Vladimir Putin annexed Crimea in 2014.

At first Russia’s biggest export destinations were Germany, the United States and Italy, which predominantly bought oil and gas. It wasn’t until 2002 that the country became a meaningful supplier of wheat for foreign markets, making up almost 6% of global exports, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity.

As agriculture became a smaller part of America’s economic output, Russia stepped in. In 1995, Uncle Sam was the top overseas seller of fertilizer with almost 17% of the market; Russia supplied about 10%. Eight years later, Russia took the lead. It became the top wheat exporter read more in 2016.

By 2020, overseas trade made up 46% of Russia’s GDP, World Bank figures show. Oil and gas still provided more than half its exports, with metals accounting for 11%, chemicals about 8% and food products 7%.

That is now rapidly drying up, in part due to sanctions; America and the United Kingdom have stopped buying Russian oil, for example. Meanwhile, buyers are shunning Russian goods due to fear of future restrictions as well as difficulties in making payments. Putin has also halted some outflows. Moscow last Thursday said it would ban certain exports of agricultural, automotive and medical products until the end of the year.

Russia still has willing customers like China, already its biggest export destination, while India may buy the country’s oil and other goods at a discount, two officials told Reuters on Monday. Countries that accounted for at least 35% of Russia’s overseas markets have yet to impose sanctions or cut economic ties. Still, even some of those nations are finding it hard to transport goods through the Black Sea.

Russia’s sudden pariah status has therefore sparked a global scramble for alternate supplies for everything from gas to nickel to fertilizer. For example, Russia is the second-biggest seller of sunflower seed oil. Heightened demand for alternatives has prompted Indonesia to restrict exports of palm oil, which is used in everything from margarine to chocolate.

Other commodity producers have stepped up, capitalizing on a surge in prices. Bigger exports of wheat from the European Union, along with record crops in Australia and India, can help offset the loss from Russia and Ukraine, according to a March report by the U.S. Agriculture Department. Others are taking matters into their own hands read more . The agriculture minister of Brazil, one of the top buyers of Russian fertilizer, visited Canada, the world’s third-largest exporter, this month to inquire about more potash supplies.

More than a third of emerging markets have benefited from a 20% jump in export prices since the beginning of this year, according to a recent Oxford Economics report. Colombia has seen a more than 40% boost to its terms of trade because of an increase in demand for coal exports, including from Europe. Countries like Japan and Vietnam, traditionally big importers of Russian coal, will likely turn to Australia and Indonesia.

But commodity exporters also have to factor in the higher cost of imports. The United Nations food price index was up more than 20% year-on-year in February, before Russia invaded. Colombia’s consumer price index already reached a record high in February. In the previous month, the country’s central bank increased its key interest rate from 3% to 4%, the biggest hike in almost 20 years. It’s just one example of how consumers around the world will take a disproportionate hit as Russia recedes from the international economy.

Follow @GinaChon on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

- Russia said on March 10 that it would ban the exports of certain goods until the end of 2022. The sectors involved include telecommunications, agriculture, technology, automotive, medical and forestry. The Economy Ministry said it’s a logical response to international sanctions imposed on Russia.

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Sharon Lam

Comments / 59

Howard Cimaglio
5d ago

that's what you got for depending on other countries open up the Alaskan Pipeline you c********** open up all the oil reserves we have in the United States we have more than three hundred years worth of oil to extract start extracting go out in the Gulf of Mexico get that oil

Reply(5)
19
Eddie Ruiz G
5d ago

i don't understand why the states have to depend on other countries we got plenty of almost everything, why don't use n emergencies, like now 4 example.

Reply(1)
19
Guest
5d ago

If Brandon would unleash the energy potential of this nation, we wouldn't have to worry about Russian energy

Reply(10)
38
Indy100

How far away do you need to be to survive a nuclear blast?

With Russia's war on Ukraine entering its second week, many people have feared that a devastating nuclear World War could occur. Vladimir Putin has put Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on high alert in the last few weeks, citing "aggressive statements" by NATO and tough financial sanctions. As of 2019, there were 15,000 nuclear weapons on planet Earth. But, what would happen in the unlikely event of a nuclear blast? The impact of a single nuclear bomb is difficult to determine because so many factors have to be considered: the time of day, the weather, the exact location and whether it...
SCIENCE
Reuters

Reuters

371K+
Followers
302K+
Post
174M+
Views
